Supreme Court Stops Trump from Ending DACA, the Obama-Era Immigration Protection Program

The court ruled the administration could try again by providing further explanation for its decision, which was "arbitrary and capricious"

Immigrants and supporters in 2017 chant outside the New York-New York Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip during a "We Rise for the Dream" rally to oppose President Donald Trump's order to end DACA.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court blocked President Donald Trump's administration from shutting down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (better known as DACA) which protects thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children from being deported.

According to The Washington Post, the five-to-four ruling was written by Chief Justice John Roberts and was supported in the majority by justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

While the Trump administration has been trying to rescind the program, which was instituted by President Barack Obama in 2012, Thursday's decision will allow more than 650,000 young people, referred to as "Dreamers," to remain and work legally in the U.S.

Roberts, writing for the majority, called the Department of Homeland Security's decision to end DACA "arbitrary and capricious." They found that the Trump administration's plan was "in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) and infringed the equal protection guarantee of the Fifth Amendment's Due Process Clause," the decision read.

Roberts, though viewed as a conservative-leaning judge, has defended the idea that the courts should be nonpartisan and has sometimes sided with the liberal minority on politically fraught cases.

The court's ruling noted the administration could again try to rescind the program by providing further explanation for its decision.

"We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies," Roberts wrote for the majority. "'The wisdom' of those decisions 'is none of our concern.' "

He continued: "Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients. That dual failure raises doubts about whether the agency appreciated the scope of its discretion or exercised that discretion in a reasonable manner. The appropriate recourse is therefore to remand to DHS so that it may consider the problem anew."

Later Thursday, Trump tweeted: "Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?"

The Post reported that more than 90 percent of DACA recipients are employed, with nearly 30,000 "dreamers" working in the health care industry during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In September 2017, protests erupted across the country after then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that Trump's administration would be ending DACA.

Demonstrators — including some immigrants who had entered the country illegally — were reportedly arrested at Trump Tower in New York City as hundreds of local immigrants and advocates descended on the president’s midtown Manhattan residence and business headquarters in outcry over the attempted repeal of DACA.

Some of the protesters had staged a sit-in in the middle of the street and were arrested after they blocked traffic at a busy intersection on Fifth Avenue, according to reporters on the scene who posted on social media.