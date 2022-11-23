Supreme Court Paves the Way for Donald Trump's Tax Returns to Be Handed Over to Congress

The U.S. Supreme Court this week paved the way for a Democrat-controlled House committee to receive Donald Trump's tax returns.

Democrat Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, initially sought the tax returns from the IRS in 2019, while Trump was still in office.

When the agency said it would not hand over the returns, the Ways and Means Committee sued the IRS, Treasury, and former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, CNBC reports.

The case continued to make its way through both federal and state courts, with Trump's legal team repeatedly losing its efforts to shield the returns from public view.

Last year, a Trump-appointed judge ruled that the IRS was obligated to release the returns to the House, a move that the former president's attorneys pushed against. Then, in August, a three-judge federal appeals court panel upheld the earlier decision.

When the case made its way to the Supreme Court, justices — six of whom are conservative and three of whom were appointed by Trump himself — ruled that they would not intervene, making way for the committee to receive the returns from the IRS.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Neal lauded the Supreme Court's decision: "We knew the strength of our case, we stayed the course, followed the advice of counsel, and finally, our case has been affirmed by the highest court in the land. Since the Magna Carta, the principle of oversight has been upheld, and today is no different. This rises above politics, and the Committee will now conduct the oversight that we've sought for the last three and a half years."

Trump — who has claimed the move to obtain his taxes is politically motivated — has sought for years to conceal his tax returns, starting when he refused to publicly release them while in office, breaking from tradition set by other sitting presidents.

Democrats on the House committee have said they want to examine the returns to investigate any possible conflicts of interest that could arise for a president.

Some of Trump's tax information has leaked since his rise in politics. In 2020, The New York Times published a series of articles analyzing some of Trump's tax documents, and reporting that the self-proclaimed billionaire paid a total of $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017 thanks to a nearly $10 million tax credit partially connected to a hotel project in Washington, D.C.

In total, the Times analyzed 18 years' worth of tax returns for Trump and his businesses going back to 2000, finding that he paid zero income taxes in 10 of those years. According to the paper, it was "largely because he reported losing much more money than he made."