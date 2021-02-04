Supreme Court Justice’s Wife Apologizes After Endorsing Trump Rally Where He Encouraged March on Capitol

"I probably need more tutoring," Virginia Thomas wrote. "Otherwise, on behalf of both of us, be assured of our love for each of you"

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a noted conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, recently apologized in an email to his former law clerks after making pro-Donald Trump statements before the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My passions and beliefs are likely shared with the bulk of you, but certainly not all," Ginni reportedly wrote. "And sometimes the smallest matters can divide loved ones for too long. Let's pledge to not let politics divide THIS family, and learn to speak more gently and knowingly across the divide."

The Post obtained the email from someone on the listserv who was bothered by her and others' pro-Trump remarks in a typically "affable setting."

The Post described "a rift that developed" in the listserv group following Ginni's support for Trump's last campaign and what the paper called her "endorsement of the Jan. 6 rally in D.C.," when the president rallied his supporters near the White House to encourage them to march on a joint session of Congress.

The group stormed the Capitol soon after and five people died, including a police officer.

Ginni, 63, has a history of outspoken online commentary and posting eyebrow-raising memes on social media; and she is known to be a fierce supporter of of Trump, 74 — including in the days leading up to the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

She has not made public statements supporting Trump's baseless claims the election was "stolen" from him, however.

"I owe you all an apology," Ginni wrote in the email blast to her husband's former law clerks. "I have likely imposed on you my lifetime passions."

Image zoom Virginia Thomas | Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

On the morning of Jan. 6, before the pro-Trump riot unfolded, Ginni encouraged her Facebook followers to watch the day's planned demonstrations on conservative networks and, according to the Post, wrote: "LOVE MAGA people!!!!"

"GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU STANDING UP or PRAYING," she wrote before the throng of supporters descended into mob violence at the Capitol.

Ginni's Facebook page is no longer available for public viewing. Spokespeople for the Supreme Court did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the Post, Ginni has been a political activist since before she and her husband married in 1987 and her activity has drawn notice before, in particular with how it undercuts the court's distaste for obvious partisanship.

Justice Thomas, who has served on the bench since 1991, isn't active in the email group, one former clerk told the Times, which reports the group's updates typically avoid politics and revolve around personal life updates between all the former colleagues.

"Ginni does not speak for CT," the source who gave a copy of the email to the Post said, referring to Justice Thomas.

Image zoom From left: Virginia Thomas and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas | Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

The judge's wife has drawn criticism from those on the left in years past.

The Post previously reported that she sent an angry email this past summer to city officials in Clifton, Virginia, after the town put up a Black Lives Matter banner.

"Let's not be tricked into joining cause with radical extremists seeking to foment a cultural revolution because they hate America," she reportedly wrote.

In her most recent apology, coming after the Capitol riot, she wrote: "I would ask those of you on the contrary side to have grace and mercy on those on my side of the polarized world, and feel free to call and talk to me individually about where I failed you as a friend here."