All 9 Supreme Court Justices Have Received COVID Vaccine
Chief Justice John Roberts received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine in January
The nine Supreme Court justices have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
"The Justices have all been fully vaccinated," the court's public information officer, Kathleen Arberg, said in a statement to CNN Thursday. Arberg did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
The current justices include Chief Justice John G. Roberts and Associate Justices Clarence Thomas, Stephen G. Breyer, Samuel A. Alito, Jr., Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.
While the court did not disclose exactly when each justice was vaccinated, it was reported in January that Chief Justice Roberts had received his first and second jab.
"The Chief Justice has taken steps to protect against infection, including minimizing contact with staff, regular testing, and receiving both doses of the Pfizer vaccine," Arberg said in a statement to CNN on Jan. 11.
Barrett — who issued her first signed majority opinion on Thursday — reportedly had COVID-19 last summer, but recovered before her nomination to the Supreme Court after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in September.
Several members of Congress have also already received the vaccine, as well as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
