Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Is Retiring: Reports
Justice Stephen Breyer will reportedly retire from the Supreme Court, setting up President Joe Biden to replace him with another liberal-leaning jurist before the midterm elections that could sway the balance of power in Washington, D.C.
Reporting conflicted on the precise timing of his exit and he has not publicly addressed it. A court spokesperson did not immediately have a comment for PEOPLE.
The 83-year-old Breyer was nominated to the high court by President Bill Clinton and subsequently confirmed in 1994. Since the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, he has been seen as the anchor of the court's liberal minority.
A San Francisco native, Breyer previously served as an appellate judge and Harvard University law professor.
The date and details of his possible retirement had been of increasing importance to Democrats in D.C., given their fragile hold on Congress and the White House and the threat of losing the Senate in November's midterms.
During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden promised to nominate a Black woman — a first — if a vacancy arose.
Various Republicans had already signaled a reluctance to move forward on confirming Biden's judicial nominees if they retook the Senate. GOP senators had previously stonewalled President Barack Obama's ability to make a replacement on the court.