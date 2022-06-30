Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's Career in Photos

When President Bill Clinton nominated Breyer to the Supreme Court in 1994, he said, "The case for [his] confirmation is clear and compelling: his sheer excellence, his broad understanding of the law, his deep respect for the role of the courts in our life and in protecting our individual rights, and his gift as a consensus builder."

He continued, "[He] will bring to the Court a well-recognized and impressive ability to build bridges in pursuit of fairness and justice."