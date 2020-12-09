Supreme Court Denies Republicans' Quest to Undo Biden Election Win in Pennsylvania

The U.S. Supreme Court shot down Pennsylvania Republicans' quest to scrap President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, poking yet another hole in President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his loss.

In a concise decision issued Tuesday, the Supreme Court said: "The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied."

Presented by Republican Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania's 16th District, the now-rejected lawsuit was filed last month and sought to disregard some 2.5 million legally cast mail-in ballots in the state, according to NPR.

Trump, 74, tweeted about the Supreme Court decision on Wednesday morning, saying "this was not my case" and adding, "How can you have a presidency when a vast majority think the election was RIGGED?" He continued to rant on the social media platform about unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, writing in all caps: "RIGGED ELECTION!"

Meanwhile, Biden, 78, continues assembling his cabinet and working on his transition to the White House, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at the forefront of his administration's agenda.

Image zoom President Donald Trump | Credit: Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images

In other challenges across the country, Trump’s campaign legal team — including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani — have tried contesting the election results, with many cases also being thrown out. Giuliani, who is currently battling coronavirus, has recently led the president’s evidence-free arguments that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him and “rigged.”

Trump and his allies have sought strikingly undemocratic relief from authorities, calling at various times for a new election, for hundreds of thousands of votes to be invalidated, and for various state results to be ignored entirely.

But neither the president nor his lawyers have so far succeeded in convincing the courts or any state legislatures to intervene and overturn Biden’s win. Conspicuously, some of the campaign’s claims made in splashy press conferences have not been echoed in court, under questioning from a judge.

Some courts have ruled against Trump in blunt language: "Plaintiff failed to follow clear law in Michigan relative to such matters," a ruling last week stated.

A Pennsylvania judge in late November found that, in one suit, the Trump team had also given "strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations ... unsupported by evidence."

Giuliani, 76, meanwhile has held a number of headline-grabbing news conferences since Trump’s election loss, including at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia — not the upscale hotel chain, the president clarified on Twitter — as well as one more recently in Washington, D.C., where he appeared to sweat through his hair dye.