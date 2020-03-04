See Who's Winning 'Super Tuesday' and Getting Closer to Facing Trump in the Election

“Super Tuesday” has arrived and, with the polls closed in some states, the results are rolling in to clarify which Democratic candidate will challenge President Donald Trump in November’s election.

Last weekend former Vice President Joe Biden‘s campaign rallied back against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the leading candidate, with a double-digit victory in South Carolina. In the hours afterward, two of their rivals dropped out — former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar — and both endorsed Biden.

Still, Sanders looked to continue his early string of wins in the primary race so far, adding onto previous victories in New Hampshire and Nevada.

“The last few days have made one thing very clear: We are building the campaign that will beat Donald Trump,” Biden tweeted out Monday night ahead of the highly anticipated “Super Tuesday,” in which 14 states and one U.S. territory all vote on the same day. A full third of the delegates which are needed to win the Democratic nomination this summer are in play.

U.S. citizens living abroad also cast their votes for their preferred Democratic candidate on Tuesday.

Along with Biden and Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and billionaire Mike Bloomberg, a former New York City mayor, are vying for the nomination as is Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Here’s a list of the winners in each of the “Super Tuesday” contests so far, with updated data as it becomes available from news outlets analyzing the vote, including the Associated Press and The New York Times.

Image zoom From left: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren Getty (4)

American Samoa

Who Won?

Mike Bloomberg

Delegates Won

Bloomberg won five delegates and Gabbard won one, according to PBS.

Alabama

Who Won?

Joe Biden

Delegates Won

Check back for updates.

Arkansas

Who Won?

Joe Biden

Delegates Won

Check back for updates.

California

Who Won?

Check back for updates.

Delegates Won

Check back for updates.

Colorado

Who Won?

Bernie Sanders

Delegates Won

Check back for updates.

Maine

Who Won?

Check back for updates.

Delegates Won

Check back for updates.

Massachusetts

Who Won?

Check back for updates.

Delegates Won

Check back for updates.

Minnesota

Who Won?

Joe Biden

Delegates Won

Check back for updates.

North Carolina

Who Won?

Joe Biden

Delegates Won

Check back for updates.

Oklahoma

Who Won?

Joe Biden

Delegates Won

Check back for updates.

Tennessee

Who Won?

Joe Biden

Delegates Won

Check back for updates.

Texas

Who Won?

Check back for updates.

Delegates Won

Check back for updates.

Utah

Who Won?

Bernie Sanders

Delegates Won

Check back for updates.

Vermont

Who Won?

Bernie Sanders

Delegates Won

Sanders won eight delegates far and Biden won three. Check back for updates.

Virginia

Who Won?

Joe Biden

Delegates Won

Biden won 60 and Sanders won 19 so far. Check back for updates.

Democrats Living Abroad

Who Won?

Check back for updates.

Delegates Won

Check back for updates.