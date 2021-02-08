"We wanted to thank all the frontline healthcare heroes, both at the game and watching across the country," First Lady Dr. Jill Biden said in the pre-recorded video

The Bidens Hold Moment of Silence for COVID Victims Before Start of Super Bowl 2021

Before the Super Bowl game began in Tampa, Florida, Sunday, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden led Americans everywhere in honoring the lives lost in the coronavirus pandemic.

In a pre-recorded video, the president and first lady thanked healthcare workers before starting a moment of silence.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We wanted to thank all the frontline healthcare heroes, both at the game and watching across the country," Dr. Biden said. "You and your families carried us through this year with courage, compassion, and kindness."

Added in the president, "We all can do our part to save lives. Wear a mask, stay socially distanced, get tested, get vaccinated when it's your turn, and most of all let's remember all those who we lost. So please join us ... in a moment of silence for the more than 440,000 Americans who lost their lives in this pandemic."

As of Sunday, there have been over 26.9 million cases of coronavirus in the United States since the start of the pandemic, according to a New York Times tracker. In total, 462,619 people have died.

Ahead of the game, Biden was asked who he thought would win the championship during an interview with Norah O'Donnell for CBS Evening News.

"Obviously, [Tom] Brady is a great quarterback," Biden said of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player. "[Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick] Mahomes seems like he's got a lot of potential, and so I'd probably take a shot with the young guy who they didn't expect as much from."

Biden said he didn't know "who's going to win," but that he thinks "they're both great quarterbacks. One is just a younger version potentially of an old, great quarterback. Not old — in NFL terms old."