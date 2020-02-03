Trump Tweets, Then Deletes, That Kansas State Is Proud of the Kansas City Chiefs — of Missouri

President Donald Trump quickly tweeted his congratulations to the newly christened Super Bowl 2020 champions on Sunday — but he appeared to get their home state wrong.

After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV, Trump praised the team for a “great game.”

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure,” Trump wrote in the tweet, which has now been deleted. “You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!”

While the Chiefs did put on a great game and did execute a fantastic comeback, they did not represent the “Great State of Kansas,” as Trump said. Instead, they represented Missouri, the actual state the Chiefs call home and where Kansas City is located.

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

Trump quickly replaced the tweet with one that correctly referred to the Chiefs being from “the Great State of Missouri.”

But many Twitter users caught the mistake in Trump’s original post and were quick to criticize him.

“Donald Trump, as President of the United States, didn’t know that the Kansas City Chiefs were from Missouri and actually thought they were from ‘the Great State of Kansas,’ ” wrote Twitter user Eugene Gu. “That means he doesn’t really watch football and just pretends to care about the Super Bowl.”

“That’s pretty sad for a populist president who doesn’t even know jack about our nation’s most popular sport,” he continued. “Trump is not a man of the people. He’s just an out of touch rich old guy who loves playing golf and stealing taxpayer money for himself and his children.”

Some Chiefs fans didn’t care much about the mistake, though, and were just ready to celebrate their big win.

“Mr President, it doesn’t matter what state you say, here in Kansas City we are all members of the #ChiefsKingdom,” one user wrote. “Both Kansas and Missouri are proud of our @Chiefs!! CHAMPS BABY!”

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes helped to lead the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory against the 49ers at Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday.