Bernie Sanders as Mario? Super Bernie World Puts a Political Spin on an Old Video Game

A new online video game puts a political spin on the classic Super Mario World.

Super Bernie World lets players take on the role of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — rather than the famed (and mustachioed) Italian plumber — as the presidential candidate travels through familiar Mario worlds and fights off Republican “bad guys” on his way to meeting the final boss: President Donald Trump.

Super Bernie World is available to play for free online but asks players to donate to Sanders’ campaign “or the candidate of your choice.”

It was made by the group Gamedevs For Bernie in an effort to “get out the vote,” according to the game’s opening credits.

During the game, the digitized Sanders character collects votes instead of coins and travels through 11 Republican-controlled states where he eventually battles GOP lawmakers like Sens. Ted Cruz and Mitch McConnell in castles at the end of each level.

“Find power ups like Vermont cheddar cheese, red roses, and the power of [campaign slogan] ‘Not Me. Us’ to overcome obstacles such as walking red hats, Mitch troopas, and tiki torch throwers,” the game’s description reads.



The game insists that politicians are portrayed accurately and their dialogue within the game is based off “actual statements” to help educate voters.

In level one, Sanders goes up against Cruz and the two argue over their positions on health care.

“I don’t think it’s the government’s job to find health care for people,” the game version of Cruz says. “I think it’s the individuals job to find health care.”

Sanders responds with an argument about the benefits of universal health care through “Medicare for All.”

Throughout the classic platform-style levels, Sanders jumps over turtle-like McConnells who are trying to attack him and avoids MAGA-hat-wearing enemies on his way to eventually fight Trump, the game’s ultimate boss.

Image zoom Sen. Bernie Sanders in "Super Bernie World" Kitsune Games

we just released Super Bernie World, a free retro platformer to support Bernie Sanders candidacy! play it now in your browser on itch or get the windows download on steam itch https://t.co/0XXpHlnMNd

Steam https://t.co/IszOYVkP0Z counting on y'all to spread the word, please RT! pic.twitter.com/1OvMLOiDFa — Eniko (@Enichan) March 9, 2020

In reality, Sanders has fallen behind former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.

“Joe is running a campaign that has been heavily supported by the establishment,” Sanders said in a press conference last week. “Does anyone seriously believe that a president backed by the corporate world is going to bring about the changes that this country, the middle class, working people desperately need?”

Biden cast the issue a different way, with a campaign that has seen a dramatic comeback in the last two weeks buoyed by hundreds of thousands of more votes than Sanders.

“Tonight we are a step closer to restoring decency, dignity, and honor to the White House,” he said in a speech Tuesday night.