Sunny Hostin Gets Emotional Watching Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court Hearing: 'Crying with Pride'

If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the United States’ highest court

The View co-host, 53, said she got emotional while watching the first day of the hearings on Monday, writing on Twitter, "Been crying with pride all day watching Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson breaking this ceiling. Never thought I would feel so very emotional. But I'm all in my feelings."

Jackson is a history-making nominee and, if confirmed, would be the first Black woman to serve on the country's highest court and would replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who said in January he will retire from the court.

A graduate of Harvard Law who currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, Jackson spoke of her appreciation at the nomination in an official ceremony in February, telling President Joe Biden: "I am especially grateful for the care that you have taken in discharging your constitutional duty in service of our democracy with all that is going on in the world today."

Hostin is just one of the latest celebrities to show their support for Jackson.

In an op-ed written by famed attorney Anita Hill that was published on URL Media last month, Meghan Markle contributed her own thoughts about Jackson in the piece.

"The civil rights history of tomorrow is being written today," the Duchess of Sussex told Hill. "Judge Jackson's nomination has opened new ground for women's representation at the highest level of a judicial system that for too long has tilted against the very community she hails from."