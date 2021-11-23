Rasmussen served as mayor of Silverton, Oregon, before and after coming out: "I transitioned in place. And the community came along with me"

First Openly Transgender Mayor Dead at 73: Remembered as Pioneer Who Wanted to Preserve His Town

America's first openly transgender mayor has died.

Stewart "Stu" Rasmussen, who served multiple terms as mayor of Silverton, Oregon, died last Wednesday at 73, according to the town's current mayor, Kyle Palmer.

"It is with sadness that I report that Mayor Stu Rasmussen passed away Wednesday around 11am after a number of weeks under home hospice care for metastatic prostate cancer," Palmer wrote on Facebook Friday.

Born Sept. 9, 1948 in Silverton, Rasmussen was first elected mayor of his hometown in 1998 and served two terms before coming out and winning again in 2008 as the first openly transgender person to hold public office in the U.S., according to the Statesman Journal.

Unconcerned with pronouns — his wife has said he was comfortable with either "he/him" or "she/her" — Rasmussen backed both socially progressive ideas as well as fiscal responsibility and the conservation of his community's small-town character.

His election was celebrated by supporters and advocates for his visibility but also attracted backlash. Following Rasmussen's 2008 victory, protestors from the Westboro Baptist Church, an extreme anti-LGBTQ congregation based in Kansas, arrived in Silverton.

"They were met by a large crowd of demonstrating citizens — many of them wearing dresses — supporting Stu and demanding that they leave town," Palmer wrote of a moment that inspired a musical production called Stu for Silverton and an upcoming documentary about Rasmussen. "He set an example for members of our community who needed to see that it was safe to live their lives openly in our community."

Rasmussen married Victoria Sage in 2014, four decades after they met at the Fifth Avenue Cinema in Portland, where she sold popcorn and he fixed movie projectors, according to the Statesman Journal.

"He went bravely into the unknown on his own terms," Sage said, according to Palmer.

She told the Statesman Journal she has been receiving "beautiful and heartwarming" messages from those reaching out about Rasmussen's life.

Rasmussen was co-owner of Silverton's Palace Theater — a cinema that opened in 1935 and once employed his father — until 2020 when he and his partner walked away from the business.

"He used the phrase, 'Keep Silverton Silverton,' " Palmer told the Statesman Journal.

In a 2015 interview after an election defeat the previous year, Rasmussen spoke about his accomplishments — including an implementing an early warning system at the Silver Creek Dam, opening a senior center and constructing a skate park.

He also talked about his preference for preservation and his opposition to a proposal to close off Silverton's Main Street to create an outdoor, pedestrian shopping zone. "Change is not necessarily progress," he said. "This town is really good at being a small town. It has charm, it has character, and you don't want to destroy that."

Stu Rasmussen

After getting a breast augmentation and coming out as transgender, Rasmussen doubted his chances of winning another election. "I figured my political career was over because, you know, who is going to elect somebody in that package?" he said.

"A lot of people who are transgender think, 'I can't be myself here. I have to go somewhere else, go to Portland or to San Francisco, and let the other side of me come out,' " Rasmussen added. "I transitioned in place. And the community came along with me."

In his Facebook post on Friday, Palmer acknowledged that Rasmussen was often at odds with other community leaders in Silverton but praised Rasmussen's courage and influence which he said stretches far beyond the small town where he was born and which he led.