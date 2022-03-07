Street Outside Russian Embassy Labeled 'President Zelensky Way' by Activist 'Guerilla Art' Group

“This is just a peaceful, nonviolent, silent form of protest,” says Mad Dog PAC founder Claude Taylor who erected the green sign in Washington, D.C., on Sunday

A new (literal) sign of support for Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, D.C., is strategically placed to taunt Russian officials.

The street right outside the Russian embassy — officially Wisconsin Ave. — is now labeled "President Zelensky Way" thanks to activists who put up the green placard on Sunday.

"It's a symbolic gesture. It's really just meant to symbolize what we and lots of Americans feel about what's going on in Ukraine," Claude Taylor told Insider, referring to the ongoing invasion by Russian forces.

Taylor, founder of the Mad Dog PAC, shared photos on Twitter of the sign going up to honor Zelenskyy on Sunday afternoon.

His political action committee launched in 2017 to "fight fascism" and "stop" former president Donald Trump but is now focused on voting out "Trump era sycophantic politicians" from the U.S. Senate, according to the website, which displays images of billboards targeting Republican politicians.

Taylor told The Hill his group has a history of creating "guerilla art" as a form of political protest.

"We operate in the real world. We ruffle feathers and raise awareness," the PAC says in an Instagram caption for a photo of a sign with an image of pouting Trump and the word "Loser."

Of their latest effort, Taylor told Insider, "We wanted to make a small, symbolic statement in support of Ukraine."

Mad Dog's billboard designer, a man who goes by Sean, is currently in Ukraine with his Ukrainian wife, according to HuffPost.

Taylor said the couple is safe but phone calls with the artist have been interrupted by now-frequent air raids as menacing Russian planes fly Ukraine's skies.

"You know, sirens are going off in the background and he's like, 'Wait a minute. I'll be right back. Gotta go to the shelter,' " Taylor said in the HuffPost report.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Credit: Presidency of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty

The "President Zelensky Way" sign is anchored in place by a cement base but could be removed by Russian embassy staff, though Taylor said he'll be happy as long as it helps bring attention to the injustice of Russian aggression.

"This is just a peaceful, nonviolent, silent form of protest," he said.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."