Stormy Daniels Releases Sketch of Man Who Allegedly Threatened Her, and Twitter Has Thoughts

Stormy Daniels just gave the internet a mystery to solve.

On Tuesday, the adult film star appeared on The View alongside her attorney, Michael Avenatti, to discuss the scandal surrounding her and President Donald Trump. While there, the pair unveiled a police sketch of the man Daniels claims threatened her in 2011 to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump.

The sketch, of a dark-haired, mustached man, quickly made its way around Twitter, with users jokingly playing a guessing game to determine the man’s identity.

Many noticed an uncanny resemblance between the man in the sketch and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Adrien Grenier and Rosie O’Donnell were also among the other humorous suggestions.

Daniels also slammed Trump’s claim that he didn’t know anything about the $130,000 payment his longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen (whose office was raided by the FBI earlier this month), made just before the 2016 election. The payment was allegedly made to persuade her to keep quiet about an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006, just a few months after Melania Trump gave birth to the couple’s only child, Barron.

“Let me just say, I work in the adult business and I’m a better actress than he is,” she said.

The payment was made five years after Daniels was allegedly threatened in 2011, shortly after she opened up about the alleged affair to In Touch magazine. (The tabloid ultimately held the story, and only released it earlier this year.) Daniels said on The View that she kept quiet about the alleged threat in 2011 out of fear.

“I didn’t tell my husband at the time, I was embarrassed,” she says. “I didn’t want him to think I was a bad mom or that I put my daughter in danger.”

Daniels currently is facing a $20 million lawsuit for breaching the hush agreement made with the $130,000 payment in 2016. She hit Trump with her own lawsuit in March, saying that the agreement was not valid because Trump himself did not sign it.

The White House has repeatedly denied that Trump had an affair with Daniels.

During her visit to The View, Daniels also hit back at critics who claimed her work in the adult film industry discredited her story.

“What I do for a living should not matter,” she says. “What I do for a job doesn’t impact my ability to know right from wrong, or my ability to tell the truth.”

She also said that though her profile has undoubtedly risen since the scandal has come to light, that isn’t why she’s gone public with her story.

“Yes, there is publicity, but I didn’t do it for that,” she said. “This isn’t what I want to be known for. This is overwhelming, intimidating, and downright scary a lot of times.”