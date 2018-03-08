Much like President Trump has been known to do, his alleged former mistress Stormy Daniels started the day by addressing her “haters” on social media.

The former porn star — who on Tuesday filed a civil suit against the president over a nondisclosure agreement she signed to keep quiet about their alleged 2006 affair — took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a #tbt selfie showing her posing provocatively on a blanket.

Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, captioned the snapshot: “Good mornin, haters!#tbt #texasgirl.”

The defiant selfie comes two days after Daniels filed suit against Trump, claiming that the nondisclosure agreement was rendered invalid because the president never signed the document himself.

In court documents filed in Los Angeles and publicly shared by her lawyer Michael Avenatti on Twitter, Daniels stated that she and Trump allegedly had a sexual relationship, beginning at a July 2006 golf tournament in Lake Tahoe and continuing “well into the year 2007.”

The White House and Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen have denied the allegation of an affair, though Cohen admitted last month to paying Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket shortly before the 2016 election. He claimed Trump was “not party” to the transaction.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Cohen last week won a temporary restraining order against Daniels to stop her from talking about the contents of the nondisclosure agreement that she signed in 2016.

Also on Thursday, CNN reported that Trump is upset with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for her response on Wednesday to questions about his alleged affair with Daniels.

Sanders told reporters that the arbitration was won “in the president’s favor,” marking the first time the White House acknowledged the president was involved with Daniels in any way.

From @Acosta: A source close to White House says Trump is upset with @PressSec Sarah Sanders over her handling of Stormy Daniels questions yesterday. “POTUS is very unhappy,” the source said. “Sarah gave the Stormy Daniels storyline steroids yesterday,” the source added. — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) March 8, 2018

CNN described her statement as an admission that the nondisclosure agreement exists and involves the president.

“POTUS is very unhappy,” a source close to the White House reportedly told CNN. “Sarah gave the Stormy Daniels storyline steroids yesterday.”