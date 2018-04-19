See Stormy Daniels on the Cover of Penthouse as Her Lawyer Threatens to Sue Trump for Defamation

The porn star who claims she had an affair with President Trump is showing off her patriotic side — and a whole lot more — on the cover of Penthouse magazine.
Stormy Daniels took to her Instagram to reveal the cover, which shows her clad in a strategically placed American flag.
“My big news is…I am on the cover of the next issue of Penthouse and I was just named PET OF THE CENTURY!!” Daniels boasted in the caption. “Check out my pics when the magazine hits stands on May 8th!”
The cover comes as Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, told PEOPLE that he is considering filing a defamation claim directly against the president.
“We’re likely going to be amending our complaint, we’re looking at doing that now — to add a defamation claim directly against the president,” Avenatti told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on The Situation Room Wednesday.
The potential suit would be over the president’s recent tweet about a sketch of a man that Daniels claims threatened her in 2011 against going public with allegations that she had an affair with Trump in 2006.
“A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday. Trump has denied the affair.
Avenatti told CNN that even though the president didn’t mention Daniels by name, “there’s no question he defamed my client. He’s calling my client a liar and basically stating that she made this up and it’s a con.”
Daniels is already suing Trump‘s longtime lawyer Michael Cohen for allegedly defaming her by questioning her claims of a sexual relationship with the now-president.
In court documents filed by her lawyer and obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, Daniels, who was born Stephanie Clifford, claims that Cohen and Trump “aggressively sought to silence her” from talking about the alleged affair.
Cohen admitted in February to paying Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket one month before the 2016 presidential election as part of a nondisclosure agreement, which is being investigated as a potential illegal campaign contribution.
Along with his admission, Cohen publicly released a statement saying, “Just because something isn’t true doesn’t mean that it can’t cause you harm or damage. I will always protect Mr. Trump.”
Trump is also facing affair allegations from former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal, who on Wednesday reached a settlement agreement with American Media Inc. releasing her from a contract that had prohibited her from speaking about the alleged relationship. Trump has also denied this affair.