See Stormy Daniels on the Cover of Penthouse as Her Lawyer Threatens to Sue Trump for Defamation

The porn star who claims she had an affair with President Trump is showing off her patriotic side — and a whole lot more — on the cover of Penthouse magazine.

Stormy Daniels took to her Instagram to reveal the cover, which shows her clad in a strategically placed American flag.

“My big news is…I am on the cover of the next issue of Penthouse and I was just named PET OF THE CENTURY!!” Daniels boasted in the caption. “Check out my pics when the magazine hits stands on May 8th!”

The cover comes as Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, told PEOPLE that he is considering filing a defamation claim directly against the president.