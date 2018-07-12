Stormy Daniels Charges Dismissed After She Allegedly Touched 3 Undercover Detectives in Ohio

Charges were dropped against porn star Stormy Daniels for allegedly touching three undercover detectives while performing at a strip club Wednesday night, according to a series of tweets by her attorney, Michael Avenatti.

“I am pleased to report that the charges against my client @stormydaniels have been dismissed in their entirety,” Avenatti wrote on Twitter, linking to court documents.

Avenatti did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

I am pleased to report that the charges against my client @stormydaniels have been dismissed in their entirety (below motion was just granted). I want to thank Joe Gibson & his colleagues at the prosecutors ofc for their professionalism starting with our first call early this am. pic.twitter.com/xHPSWsyqM2 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford), who is suing President Donald Trump over a hush agreement regarding an alleged affair made days before the 2016 election, was charged Wednesday night in Columbus, Ohio, under an Ohio law that states “no person who regularly appears nude or seminude on the premises of a sexually oriented business, while on the premises of that sexually oriented business while seminude, shall knowingly touch a patron.” Two other women were also arrested that night, according to the court docs.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein dismissed the charges due to “no evidence provided to the State that Defendant appears or has appeared regularly at Sirens,” the docs state.

RELATED: Stormy Daniels Arrested for Allegedly Touching Strip Club Patron: It’s a ‘Setup,’ Says Attorney

“My office has reviewed the charges filed by the Columbus Division of Police, and I’ve determined that these crimes were not committed, based on the fact that Ms. Clifford has not made regular appearances at this establishment as required under the law,” Klein said in a statement to the Associated Press on Thursday. “We’ll do the same inquiry for the other defendants involved, as well. My office was not involved in this sting operation, so any additional questions about it must be directed to the Columbus Division of Police. The charges have been dismissed.”

July 11th & 12th… Stormy Daniels Stops By SIrens For Her Exclusive Appearance In Columbus Ohio. Sirens Is The ONLY Place You Can Catch Her On Her Nationwide Tour! Call Us At 614-797-2000 For More Info. & For Pre-Sale Admission! #stormydaniels #Columbus #TeamStormy pic.twitter.com/aZM7Srl3mJ — Sirens Columbus (@SirensColumbus) June 20, 2018

Daniels was performing at Siren’s Gentlemen’s Club in northeastern Columbus on Wednesday, according to the website. She has since canceled her scheduled appearance for Thursday.

Official Statement From @StormyDaniels: As a result of what happened last night, I will unfortunately be unable to go forward with tonight's scheduled performance. I deeply apologize to my fans in Columbus. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

After Avenatti learned of his client’s arrest, he slammed the charges as “politically motivated.”

“Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole [sic] performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs,” he wrote on Twitter. “This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta”

She was released Thursday morning after posting a $6,054 bail and has an arraignment scheduled for Friday morning, CNN reported.

NEW via @hartted — per municipal court records, this statute, illegal sexually oriented activity, (ORC 2907.40 (C)(2)) has been applied 88 times since 2008. 16 of those were in 2017, 25 in 2018 — including the charges at #Sirens today against #StormyDaniels. pic.twitter.com/7yWyuPmEjO — Olivia Fecteau (@oliviafecteau) July 12, 2018

The law was introduced by a conservative religious group in 2007 and has rarely been enforced, the Associated Press reported.