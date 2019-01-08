Skip Trump's Controversial Speech, Stormy Daniels Says, and Watch Her Fold Laundry in Her Underwear

With President Donald Trump set to address the nation Tuesday night about border security and restate his case for a proposed border wall with Mexico, his regular antagonist Stormy Daniels says she’ll be tuning out and is reminding others they can do the same.

“If you’re looking for anything even remotely worth watching tonight at 9pm EST, I will be folding laundry in my underwear for 8 minutes on Instagram live,” the adult film star, who alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006, tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Trump has said he never had a sexual relationship with Daniels. In December the court ordered her to pay him nearly $300,000 in legal fees after her defamation suit against him was dismissed.

Daniels’ is likely the most unorthodox criticism — but hardly the only one — that the president has faced over his upcoming speech. He announced Monday that he would give an Oval Office address amid a grinding government shutdown instigated by his insistence over funding for a wall.

His speech is reportedly slated to last for about eight minutes.

“The President’s address … will be full of malice and misinformation,” Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the house, and Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, said in a statement on Monday, noting Trump’s history of misstatements and factual distortions.

The president’s speech will be carried live by the major networks and on cable news, after which the Democrats will air a rebuttal.

The networks are also planning various forms of fact-checking during Trump’s address, sources confirm to PEOPLE — an unusual move for a presidential address and a reflection of Trump’s particular facility with untruths.

Like Daniels, Philippe Reines, a former adviser to Hillary Clinton, shared counter-programming options on Twitter Tuesday, writing, “Which of these 9pm options do you recommend I watch tonight instead of trump’s border rant?”

A border wall with Mexico — and limiting immigration more broadly — has been an organizing principle of Trump’s dating back to his successful presidential campaign. He has been resolute on the issue, contending that without restrictions on immigrants, embodied by a wall, the U.S. will continue to grapple with a “humanitarian and security crisis.”

Firing back at his political opponents with characteristic exaggeration, Trump tweeted on Sunday:

“The only reason they do not want to build a Wall is that Walls Work! 99% of our illegal Border crossings will end, crime in our Country will go way down and we will save billions of dollars a year! A properly planned and constructed Wall will pay for itself many times a year!”

In their statement on Monday, Pelosi and Schumer were unfazed.

“Unfortunately, President Trump keeps rejecting the bipartisan House-passed bills, which have already received strong bipartisan support in the Senate, to re-open the government,” they argued. “Instead, he is still demanding that American taxpayers pay at least $5.7 billion for his wall, which can’t pass either chamber of Congress and of course Mexico is not paying for.”