Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Claims 3 More Women Were Paid ‘Hush Money’ for Alleged Trump Affairs

Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, says he’s now representing three additional women who he claims were paid “hush money” to stay silent about having relationships with President Donald Trump.

During a community forum in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday, Avenatti claimed he had proof that the three women were “paid hush money prior to the 2016 election,” although the attorney said he was “not at liberty to share” the evidence at the moment, according to the Associated Press.

The White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Avenatti did not provide any additional details, except to say that the women had contacted him months earlier.

The attorney then called on President Trump and his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to “release the information to the American people now.”

“Enough with the games,” he added.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has also alleged she was paid hush money to stay silent about an affair she had with Trump in 2006. Trump denies the affair.

She is currently locked in a legal battle with the president, seeking to dissolve a nondisclosure agreement for which she was paid $130,000 by Cohen in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

After first denying any knowledge of the payment, Trump admitted in May that he had reimbursed Cohen.

Daniels also sued Trump and Cohen for defamation after Trump accused her of lying about the alleged affair.

Additionally, the F.B.I. has reportedly seized a recording of a conversation between Trump and Cohen in which they discussed a potential payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who has also claimed she had an affair with Trump, according to a recent New York Times report.

Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, told the Times that while Trump did discuss the payments with Cohen, the payment was never made.

The former Playboy model, Karen McDougal, says her affair with the president began around the time Melania Trump gave birth to first son Barron and lasted for almost a year. McDougal sold her rights to the story to The National Enquirer for $150,000 as the presidential campaign ramped up. The tabloid, run by Trump’s friend David Pecker, never published the story.

The White House has denied the affair.

The taped conversation adds a new layer to the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation of Cohen’s involvement in payments to women who threatened Trump’s public image in the months leading up to the November 2016 presidential election. Federal officials are looking to understand if the payments violated federal campaign finance laws.

“Once the keeper of many of Mr. Trump’s secrets, Mr. Cohen is now seen as increasingly willing to consider cooperating with prosecutors,” the Times wrote.

Avenatti told CNBC on Friday that he believes the Cohen tape is just “the tip of the iceberg.”