Stormy Daniels and Her Husband Are Divorcing, Her Lawyer Says

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels and her husband, porn star Glendon Crain, are divorcing, her lawyer Michael Avenatti told PEOPLE in a statement.

Avenatti first announced the news on Twitter, writing: “My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage. A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed. Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family.”

According to TMZ, Daniels’ husband filed for divorce last week. Crain and Daniels, 39, were married in 2015 and share a 7-year-old daughter.

TMZ also reported that Crain, who has appeared in porn films under the name Brendon Miller, was granted a restraining order against Daniels, which allegedly prohibits Daniels from coming in contact with her estranged husband or their daughter. In the restraining order, Crain accused Daniels of wanting to bring their daughter on a tour with other adult performers. Crain also alleged that Daniels “committed adultery,” but didn’t get into specifics, according to TMZ.

Reached for comment on TMZ’s report on a restraining order and allegations of cheating, Avenantti told PEOPLE in a statement: “Stormy is an exceptional mother and always has been. There are a number of false statements in the documents that were filed.”

Stormy Daniels and Glendon Crain Ethan Miller/Getty

A hearing is scheduled for Friday in the restraining order case, according to TMZ.

Daniels’ husband has rarely been seen with her in public since she came forward to allege that she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006. Trump denies the affair.

The divorce news comes as Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is locked in a legal battle with Trump, seeking to dissolve a nondisclosure agreement for which she was paid $130,000 by Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

After first denying any knowledge of the payment, Trump admitted in May that he had reimbursed Cohen.

Daniels also sued Trump and Cohen for defamation after Trump accused her of lying about the alleged affair.