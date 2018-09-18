Stormy Daniels Claims Hillary Clinton Called Donald Trump to Discuss 'Plan' About 2008 Election

In her new tell-all book Full Disclosure, porn star Stormy Daniels claims that Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton once plotted about the 2008 election in a phone call that took place while he was in a hotel room with Daniels.

Daniels — who alleges she had an affair with Trump starting in 2006 — writes that she was in a hotel room watching a Shark Week television special with the businessman in 2007 when he received the call from Clinton, who was then running against Barack Obama for the Democratic presidential nomination. (Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels.)

“Then, to make it crazier, Hillary Clinton called,” Daniels writes in Full Disclosure, according to The Guardian, which obtained a copy of the book, out Oct. 2. “He had a whole conversation about the race, repeatedly mentioning ‘our plan’…”

“Even while he was on the phone with Hillary, his attention kept going back to the sharks,” Daniels added.

Spokespeople for Clinton and Trump did not immediately answer PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Clinton and Trump were on friendlier terms in the mid-2000s, when she and husband Bill Clinton notably attended Trump’s wedding to wife Melania in 2005.

Clinton later explained that she “didn’t know him that well” but decided to attend Trump’s Mar-a-Lago nuptials simply because she “thought it would be fun.”

In her new book, Daniels also describes in lurid detail an alleged sexual encounter with Trump, saying, in part, “It may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly, he didn’t share that opinion.”

She also claims that Trump offered her a role on his show The Apprentice — and to help her “cheat.”

“We’ll figure out a way to get you the challenges beforehand. And we can devise your technique,” Daniels quotes him as saying, according to The Guardian. “He was going to have me cheat, and it was 100-percent his idea.”