Stormy Daniels' Friend Turned Down Threesome with Donald Trump: He's No Brad Pitt

On a July night in 2006, adult film star Alana Evans tells PEOPLE she received a call from friend and fellow porn star Stormy Daniels. On the line with Daniels was Donald Trump, the pair begging Evans to join them in Trump’s Lake Tahoe hotel suite while they were in town for the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship.

“Donald is talking through the phone to me, he is saying, ‘Oh, come on, Alana, come hang out, let’s have some fun, let’s party,’ ” Evans says in a recent issue of PEOPLE.

She turned down what she believed was an invitation for a threesome.

“I wasn’t attracted to him. It’s not like she was calling me with Brad Pitt, Mark Wahlberg. Even Will Ferrell, I would have been right there,” Evans says. “But not for Donald, it’s not going to happen.”

Daniels detailed that evening with Trump in a recently released 2011 interview with In Touch magazine — recounting the night just a year and a half into Trump’s marriage to third wife Melania, when the future president allegedly had unprotected sex with the star of adult films including Porking with Pride 2, Good Will Humping and Space Nuts.

The next morning, Evans says Daniels described the night as, “Donald Trump chasing me around the hotel room in his tighty whities.”

How did Evans know that she was being invited for a threesome, rather than for some wine and a game of Scrabble?

“If my girlfriend calls me to hang out with another man I expected it was for something naughty,” she says.

“Of course it was sexual in nature,” she adds. “Otherwise, there is no reason to call me.”

These revelations came on the heels of The Wall Street Journal‘s story that Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election to keep her quiet about this alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

The White House and Cohen denied the allegation of an affair, but would not answer questions from the WSJ about an agreement with her, the newspaper said at the time.

On Tuesday, however, Cohen admitted for the first time that there was a payment made to the porn star.

Calling it “a private transaction,” Cohen told The New York Times that he paid $130,000 out of his own pocket to Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford, in 2016.

Cohen, who worked as a counsel to the Trump Organization for more than a decade, also clarified that he has not been compensated by Trump.

“Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly. The payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone,” Cohen said in a statement.

According to author Michael Wolff of the bestselling Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, Daniels isn’t the only woman Trump has been unfaithful with. Wolff last month hinted to Bill Maher that Trump remains unfaithful to his wife, and is currently having an affair inside the White House. White House representatives did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In another recent interview, Trevor Noah pressed Wolff on the current cheating allegation, which Wolff says is in the book.

“Where?” says Noah.

“You just have to somewhat read between the lines, and then you have to see,” Wolff cooly replied. “It’s there.”

Wolff also writes in the book that Melania and Donald Trump keep separate bedrooms.

A source close to the Trump family also confirms to PEOPLE that the couple have separate bedrooms at their Bedminster, New Jersey, home because Melania “wants her own privacy.”