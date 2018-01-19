Stormy Daniels Claims Trump Is 'Terrified' of Sharks: He Said 'I Hope All the Sharks Die'

Among the more head-scratching claims adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly made about her alleged sexual affair with Donald Trump in her 2011 interview with In Touch magazine is that the now-president is “terrified” of sharks.

Daniels, 38, says she learned about the former Celebrity Apprentice host’s fear of the fish during a dinner with him at his Beverly Hills Hotel room — months after allegedly meeting him and sleeping together at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006.

“The strangest thing about that night … [is] you could see the television from the little dining room table [that] he was watching Shark Week,” she claimed, added that the special was about one of the worst shark attacks in history.

“He is obsessed with sharks. Terrified of sharks,” Daniels claimed. “He was like, ‘I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.’ He was like riveted.”

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty; Getty

Representatives for the White House have not commented on this particular claim.

Stormy Daniels Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Ironically, Trump was reportedly asked to play the president in Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, but turned it down when he decided to run for office, The Hollywood Reporter revealed in a story published last summer.

Daniels’ interview comes days after the Wall Street Journal reported that a lawyer for Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to her a month before the 2016 election so she’d keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter.

Since it was conducted in 2011, before Daniels signed the reported NDA, In Touch was able to run the entire, unedited, 5,500-word interview transcript Friday. Excerpts detailing why Daniels engaged in the alleged affair and what their sex life was allegedly like hit the web earlier in the week.

The White House, Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen, and Daniels herself have all denied that she was paid off for her silence or that Trump ever had sex with her. In a statement released earlier this month by Cohen on her behalf, Daniels said allegations that she had a sexual or romantic affair with Trump were “completely false.”

Donald Trump Mikhail Metzel / Getty Images

According to In Touch, however, Daniels took and passed a polygraph test at the time of her interview. Her account was also corroborated to the magazine by Daniels’ close friend Randy Spears and ex-husband Mike Moz.

Alana Evans, a close friend of Daniels, also corroborated reports of the relationship in an interview with NBC’s Megyn Kelly Today on Tuesday, claiming that Daniels told her Trump chased her around in his “tighty-whities.”

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

In her In Touch interview, Daniels talks about having sex with Trump in Lake Tahoe less than four months after wife Melania Trump gave birth to their son, Barron, now 11. That tryst was described as “textbook generic” sex, Daniels claimed, and was allegedly unprotected.

Daniels also said Trump brushed off questions she had about his wife, saying “Oh, don’t worry about her.”

Asked if she was attracted to the president, Daniels implied she wasn’t.

“Would you be?” she shot back. “I was more like fascinated. I was definitely stimulated. We had a really good banter. Good conversation for a couple hours. I could tell he was nice, intelligent in conversation.”