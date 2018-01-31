Stormy Daniels Confirms Via Puppet She ‘Had Sex with Married Man at Golf Tournament’

Jimmy Kimmel did everything he could to pry details about Stormy Daniels’ alleged affair with President Donald Trump out of the woman at the center of the scandal.

Kimmel grilled Daniels – who was born Stephanie Clifford – during her appearance on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the ABC program’s post-State of the Union episode.

Though the adult star, 38, did not clarify if she signed a nondisclosure agreement about her past with Trump, the mother of one tried her best to avoid the host’s questions about her 2011 In Touch interview in which she had described multiple sexual encounters, allegedly before signing the agreement to stay silent.

The excerpts surfaced after the Wall Street Journal reported that a lawyer for Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels a month before the 2016 election so she’d keep quiet about an alleged affair.

Stormy Daniels with Jimmy Kimmel

Daniels admitted that she had never read the transcript of the magazine’s interview, with Kimmel asking if everything published was true. “Not as it is written,” the adult entertainer said. “I honestly haven’t seen the whole transcript. I’m honestly too scared to look at it.”

When Kimmel repeated multiple lines from the transcript, Daniels nervously admitted, “I thought this was a talk show, not a horror movie.”

In Touch previously published that Daniels and Trump had “textbook generic” sex during their first tryst, which reportedly took place in July 2006, less than four months after Trump’s third wife, Melania, gave birth to their son, Barron, now 11.

“I feel guilt towards my family. My daughter has been exposed to random things on the Internet,” Daniels said when asked if she has felt any guilt about discussing the alleged sexual encounter, also calling herself a “victim of the internet.”

Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels

In an attempt to get information out of the adult star, Kimmel had Daniels play a game of “Never Have I Ever” with puppets of Daniels and Trump’s likeness.

During the game, Kimmel asked Daniels if she “had sex with a married man,” more specifically “had sex with a married man at a golf tournament” which the puppet nodded in the affirmative.

In the In Touch interview, Daniels reportedly said Trump asked for her number and invited her to dinner after meeting at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006.

The White House, Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen, and Daniels herself have all denied that she was paid off for her silence or that Trump ever had sex with her.

In a statement released earlier this month by Cohen on her behalf, Daniels said allegations that she had a sexual or romantic affair with Trump were “completely false.”

Prior to her appearance on the late show, Buzzfeed was provided a denial purportedly from the adult star.

“The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 20011, 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018,” the signed statement said. “I am not denying this affair because I was paid ‘hush money’ as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.”

When Kimmel asked her about the denial statement that was released hours before her interview aired, Daniels at first was silent before he pointed out what appeared to be differences in her signature.

“I do not know where it came from. It came from the internet. That doesn’t look like my signature does it?” she said when showed her signature on the denial statement juxtaposed with other promotional photos.