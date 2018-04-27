Stormy Daniels Has Declined Multiple Invitations to the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Stormy Daniels won’t be attending this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner — but not for lack of an invitation.

The porn star — who alleges she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006 and is now in a legal battle with him and his lawyer Michael Cohen — has turned down multiple invitations to the glizty black-tie dinner, her attorney, Michael Avenatti, confirms to PEOPLE. Trump has denied the affair.

Avenatti declined to say why Daniels isn’t going to the event but also confirmed that he is attending as a guest of The Associated Press.

Avenatti would not elaborate on which media companies sent Daniels invites to the April 28 event, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news.

Avenatti declined further comment to PEOPLE — which, for the record, did not extend the porn star an invite.

Trump said earlier this month that he would be skipping the dinner for the second year in a row, continuing his boycott of the evening.

The Trump campaign announced last week that the president will hold a campaign rally in Washington Township, Michigan, on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, during the annual correspondents’ dinner.

“While the fake news media will be celebrating themselves with the denizens of Washington society in the swamp that evening, President Trump will be in a completely different Washington, celebrating our national economic revival with patriotic Americans,” Trump campaign chief operating officer Michael Glassner said in a press release on Tuesday.

The president held a similar campaign-style rally in Pennsylvania last year instead of attending the dinner.

Trump has regularly called the mainstream media “fake news” when it reports things he does not like.

In 2011, when Trump attended the dinner, he was skewered by host Seth Meyers and then-President Barack Obama, who mocked Trump for a five full minutes over Trump’s false insistence that Obama wasn’t born in the United States and therefore an illegitimate president.

The annual event has been considered Washington’s “Nerd Prom,” where celebrities have hobnobbed with journalists and politicians and an entertainer ribs the commander-in-chief while raising money for journalism scholarships.

Comedian Michelle Wolf will headline this year’s dinner while press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be representing the administration at the head table.