Stormy Daniels' Fans Are Paying Her to Stomp on Cheetos as a Dig Against Donald Trump

It’s crunch time for Stormy Daniels.

The porn star who claims she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006 tells Penthouse in an interview released Tuesday that she agreed to an unusual request during her “Make America Horny Again” strip tour, when a “huge crowd of gay men” paid her $20 to crush bags of Cheetos beneath her high heels.

The choice of snack seemed to be a reference to Trump’s spray-tan-induced skin tone, which has been compared to Cheetos in the past.

Last year, for example, comedian Patton Oswalt joked in his Netflix special, Annihilation, that the president looked like he’d been “dipped in Cheeto dust.”

An excerpt from Daniels’ Penthouse interview, previewed by The Daily Beast on Monday, reads: “Money was exchanged, Cheetos were scattered, and the hardworking porn star turned international news story ground them to orange powder beneath her high-heeled stripper shoes.”

Daniels was also asked about Trump’s infamous hairdo in the interview — in particular what it looks like when he has sex. (Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels.)

His hair is “real. He chose that,” Daniels replied, before saying Trump and his hair resembled a “drunken cockatoo” in bed.