Stormy Daniels Gets Cease-and-Desist Letter After Interview Revealing She Was Threatened to Keep Quiet

A lawyer for Donald Trump‘s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, has issued a cease-and-desist letter against adult film star Stormy Daniels after she spoke out about her alleged sexual relationship with the president in a bombshell interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday night.

In the sit-down, Daniels said a “thug” she believed was sent by Cohen approached her and her infant daughter in 2011 and threatened her to stay silent about the alleged 2006 affair.

Cohen’s lawyer, Brent Blakely, subsequently emailed Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, denying that Cohen sent the “thug” and expressing doubt that the incident even took place, USA Today reported.

Blakely also sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding that Daniels and Avenatti stop “making any further false and defamatory statements” about his client Cohen.

In the letter obtained by PEOPLE, Blakely further demands that Daniels and Avenatti “retract and apologize to Mr. Cohen through the national media for your defamatory statements on 60 Minutes, and make clear that you have no facts or evidence whatsoever to support your allegations that my client had anything whatsoever to do with this alleged thug.”

Stormy Daniels on 60 Minutes CBS

Cohen’s lawyer fired back almost immediately after the Daniels interview with this letter saying allegation of goon threatening her was false >> pic.twitter.com/TWH2djrFPq — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 26, 2018

Avenatti dismissed the letter in an interview with CNN on Monday, saying “we’re just getting started” with revelations. He said he did not believe police were investigating the alleged threat against Daniels but added, “I think they should, I think it’s a serious matter.”

According to Daniels, she was threatened by a man in Las Vegas after she detailed her alleged affair with Trump to In Touch magazine in May 2011 for $15,000 dollars.

“I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. … And a guy walked up to me and said, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,’ ” Daniels recalled to Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes. “And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.”

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Cohen has said that Daniels faces as much as $20 million in damages for breaching the nondisclosure agreement. But Daniels and Avenatti claim the agreement is invalid because it was never signed by Trump.

The White House and Cohen have denied the president had an affair with Daniels.