Stormy Daniels Claims Donald Trump Uses Pert Plus Shampoo: 'Well, That Explains Your Hair'

Donald Trump may be a billionaire-turned-president, but in her explosive new memoir Stormy Daniels reveals that her alleged former lover uses Old Spice and Pert Plus shampoo.

In Full Disclosure, out Tuesday, the 39-year-old adult-film star writes that before her alleged one-time tryst with Trump in 2006, she considered stealing a “trophy” from his hotel room — which is when she discovered his toiletry bag.

“Now, I am a bit of a serial killer in that I like to keep trophies from people I meet. Nothing valuable, I just like to have a little talisman to commemorate meeting someone,” Daniels writes about her first arranged meeting with Trump. “There was this brief moment when I thought about stealing something, but I didn’t. But I did notice his toiletry bag was open.”

She continues, “I didn’t touch it or dig through it, of course, but his nail clippers and tweezers were on top and they were gold. This guy, I thought. His products were out — Old Spice and Pert Plus. I laughed out loud.”

“Well, that explains your hair,” Daniels remembers saying to herself.

“There was something so right and so wrong about a purported billionaire using a two-in-one shampoo and conditioner,” she adds.

These aren’t the only claims she makes about Trump before he became president. She also describes their brief alleged encounter as “the least impressive sex I’d ever had.” Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels.

In her book, Daniels also explains that she originally signed a nondisclosure agreement in which she promised not to discuss the alleged affair because she wanted to protect her family (she has a 7-year-old daughter).

Daniels is currently suing the president over the nondisclosure agreement. And on Tuesday, she appeared in the news again because of reports that Trump asked his then-attorney Michael Cohen in February to file a restraining order against her, according to The Wall Street Journal. Trump reportedly wanted to keep Daniels from giving interviews about their alleged affair.

In Full Disclosure, Daniels recalls Trump’s own comments about his hair.

“This,” Daniels remembers teasing Trump in the hotel, pointing to his hair. “What’s going on with this?”

“I know,” Trump responded, according to the book. “It’s ridiculous. Come one. First of all, I have a mirror. Second of all, I have had every celebrity stylist — even Paul Mitchell himself — wanting to give me a makeover. I could have whatever. I could basically have a head transplant if I wanted, okay?”

“Okay, well, why don’t you?” Daniels remembers responding.

“Everybody talks about it,” Trump reportedly told her. “It’s my thing. It’s my trademark. Plus, if I let this person do it, it will just piss off all these other people. ‘Well, why did you let him do it?’ I know a lot of people who would kill to do it. The best. The best of the best.”

“Easy, Samson,” she said, per the book.