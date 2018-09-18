Stormy Daniels' New Tell-All Details Alleged Tryst with Trump: 'Least Impressive Sex I Ever Had'

In her new tell-all book Full Disclosure, porn star Stormy Daniels goes into lurid detail about her alleged 2006 affair with Donald Trump, describing one encounter as “the least impressive sex I’d ever had.”

According to The Guardian, which obtained a copy of the book, out Oct. 2, Daniels writes about how she “lay there, annoyed” during the alleged experience and reflects, “It may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly, he didn’t share that opinion.” (Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels.)

Daniels also describes her lingering disgust over the alleged encounter, writing that every time she saw Trump on TV after that, she’d think to herself, “I had sex with that. … Eech.”

Daniels, who is currently suing the president over a nondisclosure agreement to not discuss the alleged affair, also claims in her book that Trump offered her a role on his show The Apprentice — and to help her “cheat.”

“We’ll figure out a way to get you the challenges beforehand. And we can devise your technique,” Daniels quotes him as saying, according to The Guardian. “He was going to have me cheat, and it was 100-percent his idea.”