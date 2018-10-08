Stormy Daniels Regrets 'Body Shaming' Donald Trump: 'I Actually Feel Pretty Terrible About It'

After describing a certain part of Donald Trump‘s body as resembling a Mario Kart character in her new tell-all Full Disclosure, Stormy Daniels says she now regrets “body shaming” the president.

In an interview on the Australian version of 60 Minutes, the adult-film star, 39, explained, “I was very angry in writing that, and now that the book is out and people are reading about it and it’s all over the internet, I actually feel pretty terrible about it … because in a way it’s body shaming.”

“I did not want to hurt him,” she said of Trump, 72. “My intention was for people to stop hurting me.”

In Full Disclosure, Daniels slams her alleged 2006 affair with Trump — which Trump denies ever occurred — as “the least impressive sex I’d ever had.”

She told 60 Minutes, “I have no idea [why I had sex with him]. I have no idea. Either I was in the right place at the right time or I was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and my opinion of that changes about every 20 minutes.”

Stormy Daniels Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

“I am not a victim,” Daniels emphasized in the interview. “I am a victim of myself. I never said, ‘No, don’t touch me’ or ‘I’m leaving’ or ‘I don’t want to do this.’ “