Stormy Daniels Ordered to Pay $293K in Legal Fees to Donald Trump After Losing Lawsuit

Stormy Daniels has been ordered to pay $293,000 in legal fees and sanctions after losing a defamation lawsuit to President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Judge S. James Otero told Daniels, the adult film star who claims she had an affair with Trump, to pay $292,000 in legal fees and $1,000 in sanctions, The New York Times reported. (Trump has repeatedly denied the affair.)

Trump’s lawyers had reportedly asked for $389,000 to compensate for legal fees.

“The court’s order, along with the court’s prior order dismissing Stormy Daniels’ defamation case against the president, together constitute a total victory for the president, and a total defeat for Stormy Daniels in this case,” Trump’s lawyer Charles J. Harder said in a statement, according to the Times.

Harder did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Trump, on Live Television, Has Bickering 'Tantrum' with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer

The defamation case has its origin in Daniels’ claim that an anonymous man confronted her in Las Vegas in 2011 to threaten her into silence about her alleged affair with Trump. In April, Daniels and Avenatti stopped by The View with a sketch of the man.

On Twitter that month, Trump doubted her story. “A sketch years later about a nonexistent man,” he wrote. “A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!”

Daniels then sued Trump for defamation. At the time, Avenatti told PEOPLE, “We will not tolerate Mr. Trump lying about Ms. Daniels. Period.”

In October, she lost the lawsuit. Otero said that the First Amendment protected Trump’s tweet and labeled the post “rhetorical hyperbole normally associated with politics and public discourse in the United States,” CNN reported.

The next day, Trump reacted to the news by calling Daniels “Horseface” on Twitter.

“Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas,” he said. “She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!”

