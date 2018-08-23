Steven Tyler Sends Cease and Desist Letter to Stop Donald Trump from Playing Aerosmith at Rallies  

If Donald Trump thinks he can keep playing Aerosmith songs at his rallies, he better dream on.

After Trump, 72, used Aerosmith’s “Livin’ on the Edge” at a campaign event in Charleston, West Virginia, on Tuesday, frontman Steven Tyler sent the president a cease and desist letter ordering him to stop using the band’s music at his rallies.

According to CBS News, Tyler is a registered Republican. But the 70-year-old rocker says the issue “is not about Democrats vs. Republicans.”

“I do not let anyone use my songs without my permission,” Tyler said in a statement Wednesday. “My music is for causes not political campaigns or rallies. Protecting copyright and songwriters is what I’ve been fighting for even before this current administration took office.

“This is one of the reasons why [Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry] and I have been pushing the Senate to pass the Music Modernization Act. NO is a complete sentence,” he added.

This isn’t the first time Trump has played the band’s music without its permission. Tyler’s letter on Wednesday referenced two previous cease and desist letters sent to Trump in 2015 amid his presidential campaign.

“As we have made clear numerous times, Mr. Trump is creating the false impression that our client has given his consent for the use of his music, and even that he endorses the presidency of Mr. Trump,” the letter reads.

“By using ‘Livin’ On The Edge’ without our client’s permission, Mr. Trump is falsely implying that our client, once again, endorses his campaign and/or his presidency, as evidenced by actual confusion seen from the reactions of our client’s fans all over social media.”

After receiving the first letters in 2015, Trump mocked Tyler on Twitter, saying, “Steven Tyler got more publicity on his song request than he’s gotten in ten years. Good for him!”

Steven Tyler got more publicity on his song request than he’s gotten in ten years. Good for him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2015

Even though I have the legal right to use Steven Tyler’s song, he asked me not to. Have better one to take its place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2015

He said in another tweet, “Even though I have the legal right to use Steven Tyler’s song, he asked me not to. Have better one to take its place!”

Other musicians have also barred Trump from playing their music at his rallies, including Adele, the Rolling Stones and Neil Young.

REM’s Michael Stipe was particularly emphatic in his demands to Trump.

“Go f–k yourselves, the lot of you — you sad, attention-grabbing, power-hungry little men,” Stipe said in a statement after Trump used the band’s song “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (and I Feel Fine)” at a rally. “Do not use our music or my voice for your moronic charade of a campaign.”