MSNBC Darling Steve Kornacki Gives 1994 Election Commentary in Resurfaced High School Broadcast

The political prognosticator and certified "chartthrob" got his start in the field thanks to a cable-access show filmed in his Massachusetts high school's basement

By
Published on November 11, 2022 11:52 AM

We've seen enough: Steve Kornacki was born to cover politics.

The famously khakis-clad national political correspondent for MSNBC and NBC News, 43, revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers Wednesday that his interest in the field was evident even back in the early 1990s.

"At my high school in Massachusetts, there were two kids, they hosted a comedy show on the public access channel in the basement of our high school," he recalled to Meyers. "And they asked me to sit down and just do commentary on, I think it was the '94 election."

He continued, "I was playing it straight, but they figured it was so boring it would be funny."

In the unearthed video, the baby-faced Kornacki shared his excitement about the milestone election in which Republicans won back control of the Senate.

"It is highly plausible that the Republicans could take over the Senate for the first time since 1986," Kornacki intoned on the excerpt of the video.

Meyers himself was seemingly spellbound by Kornacki's teenage prognosticating abilities.

Steve Kornacki on Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

"When you go back and you watch people from high school, it's always fascinating to see how they turned out," the host said. "You have been the straightest line of anybody I've ever seen from who you were last night to who you are here."

Meyers then added about the clip, "I just wish it ended with like, 'And one day, I'm going to have a giant map and I'm going to be able to zoom in on that map…'"

For the next few days, the "chartthrob" — who worked tirelessly through the week to forecast the still-unclear midterm election results and also hosts The Revolution with Steve Kornacki podcast — hopes to catch up on lost zzz's.

He admitted during his appearance that he was running on about "80 minutes" of sleep since Tuesday night.

