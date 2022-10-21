Steve Bannon, a former top aide to President Donald Trump, has been sentenced to four months in prison and a $6,500 fine for defying a subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 House committee.

CNBC reports that a judge ruled that an appeal will be allowed to play out before Bannon is required to serve the sentence.

Federal prosectors had earlier asked that Bannon be sentenced to six months in prison and fined $200,000 due to what they described as his "sustained, bad-faith contempt of Congress" and "based on his insistence on paying the maximum fine rather than cooperate with the Probation Office's routine pre-sentencing financial investigation."

Bannon was found guilty by a jury in July over his refusal to comply with the subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the 2020 election aftermath and Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

The 68-year-old former media executive was among the first four witnesses in Trump's inner circle to be subpoenaed by the committee, which wrote in a letter dated Sept. 23, 2021, it had reason to believe Bannon had relevant information on "important activities that led to and informed" the Jan. 6 insurrection, including his comments on Jan. 5 that "all hell is going to break loose tomorrow."

Bannon was directed to produce documents by Oct. 7, 2021, and appear for a deposition a week later; he missed both of those deadlines. His legal team has argued that Bannon didn't ignore the subpoena, but rather that he believed he was engaged in talks with the committee over Trump's claims of executive privilege as the deadlines passed.

In November 2021, he was indicted by a federal grand jury on the two counts, one for refusing to testify and another for failing to provide the committee with relevant materials.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Just last month Bannon was indicted by a New York State Supreme Court jury, in a separate case for an alleged scheme involving his nonprofit, We Build the Wall, Inc.

That indictment came after Bannon and the nonprofit engaged in what the New York Attorney General's Office described as "a year-long fundraising scheme in which they defrauded thousands of donors across the country out of more than $15 million to line their own pockets, and then laundered the proceeds to further advance and conceal the fraud."

Bannon's fraud trial is expected to begin in November.