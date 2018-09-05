Steve Bannon Reportedly Blasted Ivanka Trump in Screaming Match: ‘You Act Like You’re in Charge!’

Then-senior White House adviser Steve Bannon reportedly exploded at President Trump‘s daughter Ivanka in an intense screaming match detailed in investigative journalist Bob Woodward’s upcoming book, Fear: Trump in the White House.

“You’re a goddamn staffer!” Bannon reportedly yelled at the first daughter and senior adviser. According to The Washington Post, the outburst came as Bannon was informing Ivanka that she had to go through then-White House chief of staff Reince Priebus to talk to the president, like any other Trump staffer.

“You walk around this place and act like you’re in charge, and you’re not,” Bannon reportedly roared. “You’re on staff!”

“I’m not a staffer! I’ll never be a staffer,” Ivanka fired back, according to Woodward. “I’m the first daughter.”

Her alleged claim ignores the fact that the president appointed her as his senior adviser, in a move that Cindy McCain and other critics have denounced as “nepotism.”

The White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the alleged exchange.

Trump addressed the Woodward book generally during an Oval Office photo opportunity on Wednesday: “The book means nothing. It’s a work of fiction,” the president told reporters. As for Woodward, Trump added, “He likes to get publicity, sell some books.”

And White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders released a statement on Tuesday denying the claims made in Woodward’s book.

“This book is nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the President look bad,” reads the statement. “While it is not always pretty, and rare that the press actually covers it, President Trump has broken through the bureaucratic process to deliver unprecedented successes for the American people.”

The statement continues, “Sometimes it is unconventional, but he always gets results. Democrats and their allies in the media understand the President’s policies are working and with success like this, no one can beat him in 2020 – not even close.”

Woodward’s book, out Sept. 11, draws “from hundreds of hours of interviews with firsthand sources, contemporaneous meeting notes, files, documents and personal diaries” to reveal the explosive and alarming ways in which the Trump administration operates, according to the book’s press release.

The journalist, who gained fame for breaking Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal, isn’t the first to delve into Ivanka’s reported feud with Bannon. In January, Michael Wolff released Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, a shocking look at the Trump administration. In it, Wolff wrote that the couple often clashed with Bannon before he was ousted from the White House.

A source with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE in August 2017 that Ivanka and her husband, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, “helped push [Bannon] out” of the White House. A White House source countered at the time that Kushner and Ivanka had played no role in Bannon’s departure.

Wolff also claimed in his book that Ivanka wants to be “the first woman president.”

“Balancing risk against reward, both Jared and Ivanka decided to accept roles in the West Wing over the advice of almost everyone they knew. It was a joint decision by the couple, and, in some sense, a joint job,” Wolff wrote. “Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she’d be the one to run for president.”