Steve Bannon Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Contempt of Congress in Refusing to Comply with Jan. 6 Inquiry

Steve Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury on contempt of Congress charges for failing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Justice Department announced two counts on Friday — one for refusing to sit for a deposition and another for refusing to provide the committee with relevant documents.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that the charges reflect the principles of a Justice Department that "adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law and pursues equal justice under the law."

Each count of contempt of Congress carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a fine of $100 to $1,000, the Justice Department said.

Bannon, 67, was among the first four witnesses in former President Donald Trump's inner circle who were subpoenaed by the committee.

In a letter sent to Bannon Sept. 23, the committee said it has reason to believe the former White House strategist has relevant information on "important activities that led to and informed" the Jan. 6 insurrection, including his comments on Jan. 5 that "all hell is going to break loose tomorrow."

Bannon was directed to produce documents by Oct. 7 and appear for a deposition a week later but missed those deadlines.

The Jan. 6 committee, led by Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, later voted unanimously to recommend criminal contempt charges for Bannon in October; and the full House followed suit.