Steve Bannon Convicted by Jury on 2 Counts of Contempt of Congress After Ignoring Jan. 6 Subpoena

Steve Bannon, a former top aide to President Donald Trump, was found guilty by a jury which heard arguments during a federal trial over his alleged refusal to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

A jury of nine men and five women convicted Bannon, 68, on two counts of contempt of Congress, which each carry a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a fine of $100 to $1,000, according to the Justice Department.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The jury returned a verdict after deliberating for less than three hours.

Bannon is expected to be sentenced on October 21, The Washington Post reports.

He was among the first four witnesses in Trump's inner circle to be subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee, which wrote in a letter dated Sept. 23 that it had reason to believe Bannon had relevant information on "important activities that led to and informed" the Jan. 6 insurrection, including his comments on Jan. 5 that "all hell is going to break loose tomorrow."

Bannon was directed to produce documents by Oct. 7 and appear for a deposition a week later but missed those deadlines. In November, he was indicted by a federal grand jury on the two counts, one for refusing to testify and another for failing to provide the committee with relevant materials.

"We're taking down the Biden regime," Bannon told reporters before he surrendered to the FBI days after the indictment, which he said was "all noise."

Federal prosecutors argued before the jury in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols, a former law clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas who was appointed by former President Trump, that Bannon refused to comply with the House committee's subpoena because he believed he was "above the law."

steve-bannon-trump.jpg

In the government's opening argument, U.S. attorney Amanda Vaughn said the case "is about the defendant thumbing his nose at the orderly processes of our government. It is that simple."

"It wasn't optional. It wasn't a request, and it wasn't an invitation. It was mandatory," Vaughn said, according to reports. "The defendant decided he was above the law … and that's why we're here today."

Lawyers defending Bannon argued that he didn't ignore the subpoena but rather that he believed he was engaged in talks with the committee over Trump's claims of executive privilege as the deadlines passed.

"You'll find from the evidence that the date on the subpoena was the subject of ongoing discussions and negotiations," defense attorney M. Evan Corcoran said, The New York Times reported. "The dates on the subpoena were not fixed; they were flexible."

Bannon's defense team also asked jurors to consider political motivations when presented with evidence about the committee's subpoena.

"My single request for you is to think about it and ask yourself: Is this piece of evidence affected by politics?" Corcoran said, noting a vote in Congress along party lines to hold Bannon in contempt, according to The Washington Post.