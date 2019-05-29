Former Top Trump Aide Says Investigations Could Reveal Him to Be 'Scumbag' and a Fake Billionaire

After he spoke candidly — and savagely — last year about President Donald Trump‘s family and administration in the controversial book Fire and Fury, Steve Bannon still isn’t mincing words about his former boss.

According to an upcoming book obtained by The Guardian, Bannon predicts Trump will be abandoned by his base following various investigations into his family’s secretive finances.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“This is where it isn’t a witch hunt — even for the hard core, this is where he turns into just a crooked business guy, and one worth $50 [million] instead of $10 [billion]. Not the billionaire he said he was, just another scumbag,” Bannon tells Michael Wolff in Siege: Trump Under Fire, according to an advance copy seen by The Guardian.

RELATED: Steve Bannon Reportedly Blasted Ivanka Trump in Screaming Match: ‘You Act Like You’re in Charge!’

Siege is Wolff’s sequel to the bestselling Fire and Fury, which was published in January 2018 and offered a sensational and controversial inside view of the Trump administration.

Bannon was and continues to be a key source about the president, according to Wolff. (A Bannon spokeswoman did not comment when asked about how he was portrayed in Siege. A White House spokesman declined to comment on the record about Wolff’s book.)

Eight months after Trump was sworn in, Bannon left the White House amid fallout from the president’s response to a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

His quotes in Wolff’s Fire and Fury, disparaging Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, further estranged him from the president’s circle.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Cast of Central Park Five Series on Donald Trump — ‘He’s Indicative of a Larger Problem’

“Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book,” Trump tweeted last year about Fire and Fury. “He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!”

At the time, Bannon issued a statement that “my support is … unwavering for the president and his agenda.”

In a documentary that premiered in January, he said he “hated every second” he was in the White House. “There’s no glamour to the job,” he said in The Brink, USA Today reported.

RELATED: Fire & Fury Author Michael Wolff Claims Trump Is Having an Affair

Bannon continued: “The West Wing has bad karma to it. They say, ‘Because you were doing bad stuff!’ But I was doing the Lord’s work.”

Wolff’s first Trump book was a blockbuster, selling millions, even as his reporting was called into question and the president threatened to try and block its publication.

The sequel roughly focuses on Trump’s second year as president and will be published on Tuesday, while he and his family are on a state visit to the U.K.