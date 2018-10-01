Stephen Colbert Trolls Trump with Kids' Book Using President's Comments During Hurricane Florence

Some Americans were less than impressed with Donald Trump’s response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Florence as it struck the Carolinas last month — namely, Stephen Colbert, who thought the president’s latest comments were so ridiculous he’s turned them into a children’s book.

“You might recall Donald Trump’s visit to North Carolina after the hurricane did not comfort everyone,” the host, 54, said on Friday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “He had an impassioned, and truly heartfelt response to this one boat that washed ashore. He wouldn’t stop talking about it.”

Colbert continues, “He made so many kinds of odd comments about that boat that as a joke — ha-ha — we turned all of those comments into a children’s book made up entirely of quotes of Trump touring the hurricane damage. Well, the joke’s on us, because it’s now a real, actual book!”

President Donald Trump in North Carolina Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Sept. 19, the president made his book-inspiring visit to New Bern, North Carolina, to meet with hurricane victims. (The hurricane brought more than eight trillion gallons of rain to the Carolinas and caused at least 48 deaths, according to Time.)

There, Trump became fascinated with a yacht that had washed up on shore, according to USA Today.

“At least you got a nice boat out of the deal,” Trump reportedly told survivors of the hurricane. “Have a good time!”

Hence the title of Colbert’s upcoming book, Whose Boat Is This Boat?: Comments That Don’t Help in the Aftermath of a Hurricane, which will be published by Simon & Schuster on Nov. 6.

All proceeds will go to hurricane relief organizations, Colbert explained.

“This way, Donald Trump’s comments about that boat are helping, in spite of him,” Colbert joked. “Preorder as many as you need, preorder more than you need. It’s the perfect gift for young readers and presidents who don’t read.”