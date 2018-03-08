Stephen Colbert Asks 'Numb' Americans to Reflect on Significance of Porn Star Suing President Trump

Stephen Colbert is asking “numb” Americans to take a step back and really examine the latest scandal surrounding President Donald Trump.

During his opening monologue Wednesday night, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host commented on the news that porn star Stormy Daniels is suing the man in the White House — noting that it’s pretty crazy that our commander in chief is facing a threat from an adult film star.

“I know we’re getting numb to the Trump presidency, it’s a natural defense mechanism. But let those words sink in for a second: A porn star is suing the president,” he said.

Colbert then jokingly put the latest White House shocker in historical perspective.

“We have not seen anything like this since the famous headline ‘Dewey boinks Truman,’ ” he quipped.

I know we’re getting numb to the Trump presidency. It’s a defense mechanism. But let those words sink in for a second: A porn star is suing the president. We haven’t seen anything like this since the famous headline pic.twitter.com/lhCk0oVQno — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 8, 2018

The 53-year-old host also commented on the almost surreal drama that has taken place in the White House during the Trump administration, joking that Daniels is likely in line to becoming the “next chief of staff.”

Daniels, 38, filed a civil suit against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, claiming that the nondisclosure agreement she signed to allegedly keep quiet about their affair is invalid. In court documents filed in Los Angeles and publicly shared by her lawyer Michael Avenatti on Twitter, Daniels, who was born Stephanie Clifford, states the pair had multiple sexual encounters, including at a July 2006 golf tournament in Lake Tahoe and “well into the year 2007.”

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Clifford accused Trump of not signing the NDA thus “rendering it legally null and void and of no consequence.” Clifford stated Trump used the pseudonym “David Dennison” or “DD” in the agreement, according to the lawsuit documents.

The suit also claimed Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, signed the agreement on behalf of his client 11 days before the presidential election and around the time of the now-infamous Access Hollywood tape in October 2016.

From left: Michael Cohen, Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels Mark Wilson/Getty; SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

“As a result of Ms. Clifford’s efforts aimed at publicly disclosing her story and her communications with various media outlets, Ms. Clifford’s plans came to the attention of Mr. Trump and his campaign, including Mr. Michael Cohen,” the lawsuit alleged.

Last month, Cohen admitted to making a “private transaction” of $130,000 out of his own pocket to Clifford in 2016. Cohen and the White House have denied allegations of an affair between Trump and Daniels.

On Wednesday night, Colbert jokingly questioned why Trump declined to put his name on the document when he seems so willing to put his moniker on so many other things.

“So this is the thing Trump thought was too sketchy to put his name on,” he said. “What about Trump University … or Don. Jr.?”