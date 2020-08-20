The couple sit down with their daughters, Riley and Ryan, in a pre-taped video that will air on the last night of the Democratic National Convention

Steph and Ayesha Curry Say 'We’re Voting for Joe Biden' and Will Appear with Their Kids at DNC

Steph and Ayesha Curry (center, from left) with their daughters, Riley and Ryan

The Currys are casting their vote for Biden.

Steph Curry and wife Ayesha Curry are endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden — and they will appear Thursday night during the Democratic National Convention in a pre-taped video with their daughters, Riley and Ryan.

The video, a preview of which was shared with PEOPLE, will show Ayesha, 31, and Steph, 32, explaining their support of Biden and also talking with their girls about politics and race in what the campaign is describing as a "candid look at a family conversation."

"We want to ensure that our kids live in a nation that is safe, happy, healthy and fair," Ayesha (whose lifestyle magazine Sweet July is published by PEOPLE's parent company, Meredith Corp.) says in the video.

"And so this election—," she continues, before her NBA star husband jumps in: "We’re voting for Joe Biden."

Image zoom From left: former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock; Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Walt Disney Television/Getty

Elsewhere in the video — which was produced by the Currys' AC Brands, SC30 and Unanimous Media along with Swing State Strategies — Steph asks his daughters: "What would you say if you knew that Joe Biden was going to have a woman as his vice president?"

"Surprised and happy," Riley replies.

Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, is the first Black woman and first person of Asian descent on a major party's ticket.

She accepted her historic nomination in a speech Wednesday night; Biden will do the same Thursday, closing out the DNC from Wilmington, Delaware.