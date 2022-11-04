Republican State Senate Candidate Accused of Raping Young Family Member

The Mitchell Republic reports that Republican Joel Koskan, who has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment, was charged Thursday with one count of exposing a minor to a foreseeable harm

By People Staff
Published on November 4, 2022 02:26 PM
Joel Koskan
Joel Koskan. Photo: JoelKoskan.com

South Dakota Republican State Senate candidate Joel Koskan has been charged with felony child abuse after a family member alleged he groomed and raped her for years.

The Mitchell Republic reports that Koskan, 44, was charged Thursday with one count of exposing a minor to a foreseeable harm following a months-long investigation by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. Koskan's campaign did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Republic cites a probable cause document that details the investigation launched in May, after a 19-year-old contacted a DCI agent to detail how Koskan had been "raping her since she was a young child."

"She explained that ever since she was young, Joel [Koskan] would give her very long hugs, kiss her and have her sit on his lap," a DCI agent wrote in the probable cause statement, The Mitchell Republic reports. "[The woman] thought that it was 'normal things' that families were supposed to do."

The woman allegedly told camp counselors about the behavior — which she said began at age 12 — when she was 14 years old, but opted not to follow up with a social worker.

The behavior worsened over the next few years, the woman alleged to investigators, and she said Koskan began raping her when she was 17 years old.

The outlet reports that the woman further alleges Koskan controls her social media accounts and monitors her whereabouts via GPS and camera systems.

Court documents show that authorities found corroborating evidence, including text messages on the woman's phone, roughly one month after the investigation was launched.

Among the messages, the outlet reports, was a text from Koskan sent the day the woman first appeared at a sheriff's office.

"You promised you'd never do this," Koskan texted in the message, according to The Mitchell Republic. "I'm begging you, you don't want to do this."

According to court records, Koskan has been taken into custody and if convicted, could face up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $20,000.

Koskan, who is currently running for the South Dakota Senate in District 26, has yet to formally withdraw his candidacy, but both his campaign website and his campaign's Twitter account have been taken down.

South Dakota GOP Chairman Dan Lederman told Forum News Service in a statement that the allegation was "very serious."

"The allegation against Joel Koskan is very serious, and the South Dakota Republican Party unequivocally opposes child abuse in all forms," Lederman said in the statement. "The South Dakota Republican Party trusts the justice system to work through the allegation."

Koskan, whose initial appearance before the count is reportedly scheduled for Monday morning. is facing just one opponent: Democrat Shawn Bordeaux.

Check your voter registration, locate your polling place, and make a voting plan at Vote.org to ensure that your voice is heard this election season.

Related Articles
Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Katie Hobbs' Office Burglarized
Katie Hobbs' Gubernatorial Campaign Office Burglarized in Final Days of Tight Arizona Election
A protestor presents condoms to Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker as he exits the stage during a campaign stop on October 20, 2022 in Macon, Georgia. Walker in running against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the mid-term elections.
Comedian Interrupts Herschel Walker's Campaign Event to Hand Him Condoms
Evan McMullin Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin speaks to his supporters during a election night watch party after Republican Donald Trump won Utah, in Salt Lake City 2016 Election McMullin, Salt Lake City, USA - 08 Nov 2016
Man Accused of Chasing, Threatening Utah Senate Candidate and His Wife with Gun After Campaign Event
Ezra Miller
A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies
George Foreman attends a news conference announcing the formation of Foreman Boys Promotions which will be run by his sons George Foreman Jr. and George Foreman IV at The Frank Erwin Center on March 19, 2013 in Austin, Texas.
George Foreman Accused of Raping 2 Underage Teens in New Lawsuits
Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham Warns of 'Riots in the Streets' if Trump Is Prosecuted in Classified Docs Probe
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
Missouri Republican senate primary candidates: US Rep. Vicky Hartzler ; state Attorney General ;Eric Schmitt; Eric Greitens Mark McCloskey
Missouri's Senate Primary on Tuesday Will Test the Values of the State's Beleaguered Republican Party
Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey
N.C. Teacher Accused of Sex Abuse Was on House Arrest. Then She Allegedly Met with Same Student
Featured Speaker: Dan Price - 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals
Dan Price, CEO Famous for Setting $70K Minimum Salary, Resigns amid Abuse and Rape Allegations
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021
Unpacking the Far-Right Terminology Aiming to Discredit the Federal Investigation into Donald Trump
Jennifer Rourke. Providence Cop Drops Out of Senate Race After Opponent Says She Was Attacked at Abortion Rally . https://twitter.com/JenRourke29.
Cop Drops Out of Rhode Island Senate Race After Opponent Says She Was Attacked at Abortion Rally
2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens looks on before speaking at an event near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens, a sometimes brash outsider whose unconventional resume as a Rhodes Scholar and Navy SEAL officer made him a rising star in Republican politics, abruptly announced his resignation Tuesday, May 29, 2018, after a scandal involving an affair with his former hairdresser led to a broader investigation by prosecutors and state legislators.
Missourians Leave Disgraced Former Gov. Eric Greitens in the Past, Rejecting Attempted Political Comeback
BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 07: Rapper Mystikal performs onstage during the No Limit Reunion Tour at 2020 Funkfest at Legion Field on November 07, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Rapper Mystikal Charged with First-Degree Rape, False Imprisonment After Arrest: Police
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
Eric Schmitt, Eric Greitens, Eric McElroy
Trump Endorses 'Eric' for Senate Hours Before Missouri GOP Primary — There Are 3 Erics on the Ballot