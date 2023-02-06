Biden's Second State of the Union Address Is on Tuesday: Here's What to Expect

The president will address a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday evening to recap the past year's successes — and make the case for his reelection in 2024

By
Published on February 6, 2023 05:29 PM
U.S. President Joe Biden during a State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Biden's first State of the Union address comes against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions placed on Russia by the U.S. and its allies.
Joe Biden. Photo: im LoScalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty

President Joe Biden will deliver the second State of the Union address of his presidency on Tuesday evening, an event that comes as the president faces criticism over his handling of classified documents and as U.S.-China relations become a flashpoint.

The economy and foreign policy are expected to be overarching themes, particularly as the speech comes just days after the U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon hovering over the South Carolina coast.

Here's what else to expect from the annual speech, and how to watch it.

What time is the State of the Union?

The president will address a joint session of Congress at the United States Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET.

The White House will be streaming the speech live on its social media channels and on WH.gov/sotu.

Who are the special guests?

As is tradition, members of Congress can bring along special guests to attend the speech. Among those in attendance will be the parents of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old man who died after being beaten by Memphis police during a recent traffic stop. Nichols' death has sparked additional calls for police reform, and his parents were invited by Nevada Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford.

Both California Rep. Judy Chu and President Biden himself have invited Brandon Tsay — who was hailed as a hero after disarming a man suspected of killing 11 people during a shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., last month — to attend the State of the Union.

Republican Rep. Greg Steube — the Florida lawmaker who was recently hospitalized after falling 25 feet from a ladder outside his home — invited the good samaritan who called 911 when he fell, while Democratic Rep. Cori Bush announced she invited Michael Brown Sr. — the father of a teenager who was shot and killed by a police officer in Missouri in 2014 — as her guest.

What will Joe Biden discuss?

While foreign policy always factors heavily into the State of the Union address, Tuesday's speech most certainly will, considering it comes just days after the U.S. shot down the alleged Chinese spy balloon on Biden's orders.

"I ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down on Wednesday as soon as possible," Biden told reporters on Saturday. "They decided — without doing damage to anyone on the ground — they decided that the best time to do that was [when] it got over water, within a 12-mile limit. They successfully took it down, and I want to compliment our aviators who did it."

China has condemned the shooting of the balloon, calling it a "serious blow" to relations between the two countries, the Financial Times reports.

Republicans, meanwhile, have accused the administration of being weak toward China.

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol House Chamber on March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. In his first State of the Union address, Biden spoke on his administration’s efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, work to curb inflation, and bring the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
State of the Union 2022. Shawn Thew - Pool/Getty

Biden is also expected to devote at least some time to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, which began nearly one year ago and factored largely into his inaugural State of the Union in 2022.

February marks the one-year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine, and the Biden administration has struggled to maintain support for defense spending from many in the Republican Party. Just last month, the administration announced additional security assistance for the country, part of a more-than $3 billion assistance package.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

The fiscal debt ceiling (the cap on the amount of money that the U.S. government can borrow to meet its existing legal obligations) is also expected to play a role in Tuesday's address.

The current debt threshold of $31 trillion has been met — leading to intense negotiations between Republicans and Democrats about how to avoid defaulting. Biden met with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss the debt limit, which Republicans have previously refused to raise without deep spending cuts.

But other aspects of the economic climate will likely be touted as success stories by the administration, which recently reported that inflation had eased for the sixth month in a row.

Other recent economic indicators — like unemployment falling to its lowest rate in 54 years last month — have also been touted as signs that the economy is strengthening.

Additional topics that will likely be touched on include immigration and police brutality.

Biden has faced criticism from Republicans for an influx of migrants at the Southern U.S. border in recent months, but so far a bipartisan immigration reform bill has failed to materialize. Last month, the president noted the need for bipartisanship — a call to Republicans he may reiterate on Tuesday.

In his 2022 State of the Union speech, Biden made clear his stance against defunding the police. This year, in the wake of the death of Nichols while in police custody, he could take on a more somber tone.

Late last month, Biden called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a police reform bill that would make changes to qualified immunity for police officers, the criminalization of excessive use of force, create a database to track police misconduct and end racial and religious profiling, among other things.

"We must do everything in our power to ensure our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment, and dignity for all," Biden said. "Real and lasting change will only come if we take action to prevent tragedies like this from ever happening again. That is why I called on Congress to send the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to my desk."

As with most State of the Union addresses, Biden's will likely be a recap of the year's successes — and a preview of what's to come, particularly as the president is reportedly planning to officially announce his 2024 campaign for office in the coming weeks.

Related Articles
George Santos is officially a congressman
George Santos Accused of Touching Prospective Staffer's Groin — Then Denying Him a Job After Getting Rejected
First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Why Jill Biden Made a Special Appearance on the Grammys Stage
This handout photo from Chase Doak taken on February 1, 2023 and released on February 2 shows a suspected Chinese spy balloon in the sky over Billings, Montana
U.S. Military Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Off Carolina Coast
Rift Between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Spills Into Public View
Trump Claims Ron DeSantis 'Begged Him' for Gubernatorial Endorsement: 'Tears Coming Down from His Eyes'
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) in the Senate subway on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images); Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) speaks on stage about the change of the face of power in the United States after a history making number of diverse members were sworn into Congress the past elections, during a keynote discussion of the Netroots Nation progressive grassroots convention in Philadelphia, PA, on July 13, 2019. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Honoree, United States Representative, Katie Porter attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for InStyle); WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: House impeachment managers (L-R) Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) talk to reporters before the second day of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol January 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Both the House managers and Trump's defense lawyers were admonished by Chief Justice John Roberts during Tuesday's 13-hour-long session. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
California's 2024 Senate Race Is Poised to Be a Historic Showdown — Here Are the Candidates to Watch
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, center, speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, May 16, 2022, on the six-month anniversary of the bipartisan infrastructure law. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, left, and Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan, right, listen.
Pete Buttigieg Says He's 'Not Going Anywhere' amid Senate Speculation
This handout photo from Chase Doak taken on February 1, 2023 and released on February 2 shows a suspected Chinese spy balloon in the sky over Billings, Montana
Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon 'the Size of 3 Buses' Is Spotted Flying Over United States
Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.
Federal Investigators Are Reportedly Probing George Santos' Alleged Dog Fundraising Scheme
malia obama
'Swarm' Creator Says Malia Obama Got 'Her Feet Wet in TV' in the Show's Writers Room
Roy Wood Jr.
'The Daily Show' 's Roy Wood Jr. to Headline White House Correspondents' Dinner
Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B and Shania Twain grammys
Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain Announced as Presenters at 2023 Grammys
Michelle Obama 2022 photo shoot for her book The Light we Carry
Michelle Obama Launches Limited-Series Podcast, Featuring Inspiring Conversations with Famous Friends
Florida Rep. Who Fell Off Ladder Invites the Good Samaritan Who Called 911 to Biden's State of the Union
Florida Rep. Who Fell 25 Feet Off Ladder Invites Good Samaritan Who Called 911 to Biden's State of the Union
Kanye West speaks during his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House
Kanye West's 2024 Presidential Campaign Has Received Zero Donations, According to Campaign Filings
George Santos is officially a congressman
Rep. George Santos Resigns From House Committees Until Investigations Are Complete: Report
Chris Christie, Donald Trump
Chris Christie Says Trump Won't Win 2024 General Election: 'Loser, Loser, Loser, Loser'