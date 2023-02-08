Everything You Missed During Biden's State of the Union Address — Plus All the Best Reactions

President Joe Biden delivered the second State of the Union address of his presidency on Tuesday evening — an event that elicited cheers from Democrats, boos from Republicans and endless reactions on social media.

From Mitt Romney telling George Santos he "doesn't belong" in Congress to the internet deriding Marjorie Taylor Greene for her coat — and her behavior — here's what you missed.

The Mitt Romney-George Santos Exchange

One of the most heated moments of Tuesday's event came before the address even began, when Republican Sen. Romney was caught on camera in a tense exchange with fellow Republican Rep. Santos, who is mired in controversy and the subject of numerous investigations after admitting he fabricated much of his backstory.

"You don't belong here," Romney reportedly told Santos, as the New York Rep. tried to shake hands with fellow lawmakers.

Speaking to reporters after the speech, Romney said, "I didn't expect that he'd be standing there trying to shake hands with every senator and the president of the United States," The New York Times reports.

"Given the fact that he's under ethics investigation, he should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet instead of parading in front of the president and people coming into the room," Romney added.

Santos lashed out at Romney after the event, taking to Twitter to write: "Hey @MittRomney just a reminder that you will NEVER be PRESIDENT!"

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Coat

No stranger to controversy or viral moments, the Georgia Republican attempted to draw attention with a white helium balloon, which was meant as a reference for the suspected Chinese spy balloon recently shot down on the orders of Joe Biden.

Instead, it was Greene's coat that got the most attention, at least on social media, where users roasted the outfit for being "made from the dogs George Santos said he was rescuing," or likening the Republican to Cruella de Ville.

Kevin McCarthy Gets the Ben Affleck Treatment

Just days after Ben Affleck went viral for appearing bored at the Grammy Awards, it was newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's turn to get the meme treatment.

"Kevin McCarthy is the Ben Affleck of the #StateOfTheUnion," wrote one Twitter user.

"Kevin McCarthy at the SOTU is like Ben Affleck at the Grammys…" wrote another.

Bono Makes an Appearance

First lady Jill Biden welcomed guests to join her and second gentleman Doug Emhoff in the viewing box during the address. The White House announced that Dr. Biden invited more than 20 guests, including U2 frontman Bono.

According to a release from the White House, Bono was selected as a guest due to his activism "in the fight against HIV/AIDS and extreme poverty." But the musician also has a history with the president and "played a pivotal role building public and bipartisan political support for the creation of PEPFAR (President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief), a program announced by President Bush in his State of the Union twenty years ago, and championed by then-Senator Biden."

Bono was seated next to Paul Pelosi, who is married to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and is recovering after being attacked by a man with a hammer in his San Francisco home.

Kyrsten Sinema's Dress Goes Viral

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has a penchant for colorful ensembles, and her attire for Tuesday's speech was no different. Dressed in a bright yellow dress with statement-making ruffled sleeves, the congresswoman drew mockery from both sides of the political aisle.

"I see Kyrsten Sinema skinned Big Bird for her outfit," wrote on Twitter user, while another suggested her aesthetic inspiration came courtesy of Tweety Bird.

Lapel Pins Make a Statement

Another style question that arose throughout the State of the Union concerned the various lapels worn by lawmakers in attendance.

As The Washington Post reports, some members of the Congressional Black Caucus and other Democrats wore black pins with the number "1870" on them. The number was a reference to the year of the first known police killing of a free unarmed Black person, a topic touched on by Biden in the speech, in reference to the recent death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died after allegedly being beaten by police officers.

Other pins worn by lawmakers included those shaped like Crayola crayons, which Axios reports signaled support for federal investment in child care.

