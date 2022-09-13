State Department Reveals Russia Has Spent $300 Million to Influence World Politics Since 2014

A new statement from the State Department revealed Russia has spent more than $300 million since 2014 trying to influence politics around the world, The Washington Post reported.

According to a cable signed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, the money was given to more than two dozen countries.

Though the specific names of the countries were not given, the statement detailed that the millions were put forward to "support policies and parties sympathetic to Moscow."

The State Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Speaking to The Washington Post, a senior administration official recognized Russian influence in recent elections in Albania, Bosnia and Montenegro. As for Russian's involvement in Ukraine — a country Russia invaded in February — the official declined to share details.

According to the State Department, Russia's influence involved using front organizations to funnel money to preferred causes or politicians, per the Post. Among the organizations are think tanks in Europe and state-owned businesses in Central America, Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.

Tuesday's information drop is the newest in the pattern from the Biden administration of bringing previously classified documents to light. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the administration has made multiple changes to a classified directive that dedicates what U.S. agencies are supposed to share with Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.

"We are intensely sharing timely intelligence with the Ukrainians to help them defend themselves throughout their country, including in areas held by Russia before the 2022 invasion," an official told AP.

Another official said the administration was "providing detailed, timely intelligence to the Ukrainians on a range of fronts."

JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty

Last Tuesday, newly declassified intelligence from the American government revealed Russia is purchasing "millions" of artillery shells, rockets and ammunition from North Korea.

"We do have indications that Russia has approached North Korea to request ammunition," said Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder in a press conference at the White House.

Ryder continued, "I'm not able to provide any more detail than that at this point in time, but it does demonstrate and is indicative of the situation that Russia finds itself in terms of its logistics and sustainment capabilities as it relates to Ukraine."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tuesday's news is the first outcome supporting the idea that sanctions are making a dent in the country since Russia launched its forces in a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

Broad economic sanctions, which were also imposed on Russia, have not affected the country as expected. Due to the invasion, energy prices have filled its treasury and strengthened its economy, the Times reported.

In addition, sanctions against individual Russian oligarchs have also been unsuccessful in taming Putin.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for peace talks — so far unsuccessfully — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech during the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.