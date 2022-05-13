The Democratic gubernatorial candidate told PEOPLE at CultureCon Atlanta 2022 that this mindset can help those who want to affect change but are discouraged by the state of politics today

Stacey Abrams Says Voting Is the Best Way to Treat the Ills of Society: It 'Isn't Magic, It's Medicine'

Amid Stacey Abrams' ongoing gubernatorial Democratic campaign in Georgia, she served as a headliner at CultureCon Atlanta this May to connect with creatives working to build up their own communities. Before taking the stage in her "Creative Genius" discussion, Abrams talked with PEOPLE about the advice she would give those who are apprehensive about getting involved in their communities based on today's political climate.

"We know that politics can be not only discouraging, [but] it can [also] sometimes cause despair," Abrams told PEOPLE. "I try to remind folks that voting isn't magic, it's medicine. It's how we treat the ills of society."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Abrams continued by sharing that with medicine, you often have to take it several times and it might not taste good — very similar to voting. Voters will need to cast their ballots time and time again for different elections, even if the outcome each time isn't satisfying. She recommended constituents research the issues that matter most and find a government official who can help affect change.

"I'm running for governor because I believe the governor's office is most important," Abrams said. "As we fight for the right of reproductive health, as we fight for the right of an abortion, as we fight for voting rights, we know that it's going to be at the state level."

Stacey Abrams Stacey Abrams speaking at CultureCon Atlanta 2022 | Credit: Courtesy CultureCon

The longtime Democratic lawmaker shared that her campaign's diversity makes her feel incredibly fulfilled, and it's something that she hopes resonates with voters.

"We are running the most diverse, widespread campaign," she noted. "We are in every part of Georgia and because of that, we reflect and respect all of Georgia, and that makes me very proud."

The candidate, and all-around creative who has authored over one-dozen books, told fellow creatives at CultureCon Atlanta that the only way to treat the ills of racism, sexism, homophobia and mass incarceration that take hold of society is by voting in every single election.

"But this time, in this state, we can change the world," she added, noting that opposing political candidates "do not expect us to show up, and I want us to show out, so please make sure you go out and register."