Stacey Abrams Responds to Republican Criticism of Mask-Free Photo at Georgia School

Abrams is seen smiling while kids around her wear masks in a photo that was posted, then removed, from her account

Stacey Abrams is pushing back on a chorus of Republicans who criticized her for a recent photo she posted, then removed, on social media that showed the Georgia Democratic candidate for governor without a mask on while surrounded by school children wearing face coverings.

The image was first posted to Twitter on Friday by the principal of Glennwood Elementary School in Decatur, Georgia, where Abrams participated in a reading activity as part of Black History Month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Abrams, a voting rights activist and political organizer who is running again Gov. Brian Kemp, retweeted the image from a campaign account.

"Stacey Abrams wants state government mask mandates for Georgians and their children. But it looks like they wouldn't apply when she's attending a photo op," Kemp said on Twitter, referring to the photo that was later removed.

Kemp wasn't the only Republican to take issue with the photo. Meghan McCain tweeted the image and wrote, "UNMASK OUR KIDS!!!!!"

Pandemic restrictions and guidelines — particularly the guidance around wearing face masks — have become increasingly politicized.

David Perdue, a former U.S. senator from Georgia who is now challenging Gov. Kemp in the state's Republican primary, also weighed in.

"We all know Stacey Abrams' hypocrisy knows no bounds. Liberals' thirst for power during this pandemic has caused enormous damage to our kids, while the elite like Stacey continue living their lives," Perdue wrote on Twitter. "What is even worse is that this is a classroom in Brian Kemp's GA, not NY or CA."

The Abrams campaign hit back against her rivals, criticizing them for waging a "false political attack."

A campaign spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Abrams wore a mask during the event but removed it while reading so children participating remotely could hear her and while taking pictures with the kids.

"It is shameful that our opponents are using a Black History Month reading event for Georgia children as the impetus for a false political attack, and it is pitiful and predictable that our opponents continue to look for opportunities to distract from their failed records when it comes to protecting public health during a pandemic," Abrams said in a statement on her Instagram account. "This pathetic, transparent and silly attack is beneath anyone who claims he wants to lead Georgia."

Her campaign manager, Lauren Groh-Wargo, shared the statement on Twitter, calling the attacks on Abrams "baseless," "dishonest" and "wannabe tough guy fodder" done to "distract from their failures."