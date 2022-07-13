Sri Lanka Declares State of Emergency as President Flees to Maldives

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was set to resign Wednesday. Instead, the leader fled the country for the Maldives

Protesters celebrate after they stormed the Prime Minister's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Protesters celebrate after they stormed the Prime Minister's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is under a state of emergency after its president fled the country on Wednesday, leaving a prime minister in charge of a nation already in economic and political turmoil.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the intervening hours, it was unclear who was leading Sri Lanka, the Times reported. This resulted in protesters to surround Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence in the capital of Colombo, where they were met with tear gas.

Shortly after Rajapaksa took office in 2019, the island country of 22 million people became unsettled, due to a series of "political missteps" taken by the president, according to the outlet.

Sri Lanka is now near-bankruptcy due to a decrease in tourism due to the pandemic, the AP reported. In addition, Rajapaksa's move to ban fertilizers in the country, in an effort to clean up the environment and the population's collective health, backfired, leading to food, medicine and fuel shortages.

For months, protestors have been calling for the leader to step down, but Rajapaksa has resisted. When thousands of them dramatically overtook his residence last Saturday, he said he would resign, the Post reported.

Rajapaksa has been in power since before the pandemic's onset, and is part of a political dynasty.

His brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, considered to be a war hero, was elected president in 2005 and became an iconic figure when he declared victory in 2009, putting an end to a 26-year civil war against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam rebels.

Sri Lanka's president Gotabaya Rajapaksa speaks at a ministerial swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka Credit: Tharaka Basnayaka/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Rajapaksas had ruled with an iron fist for much of the past two decades before Wednesday's upheaval.

"The sight of Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing Sri Lanka on an air force plane represents [the downfall] of this family," said Ganeshan Wignaraja, senior research associate at the British think tank ODI Global, told CNN.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.