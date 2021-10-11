Hwang Dong-hyuk told IndieWire that he conceived of the show in 2008, drawing on the real-world financial crisis as inspiration

Squid Game Creator Talks Trump's Influence on the Netflix Smash: 'He Kind of Resembles One of the VIPs'

The creator of Netflix's ubiquitous new series Squid Game said this week he knew the world was ready for it following a series of global financial crises and other pressing economic concerns ... and the election of Donald Trump.

"After all these issues happened, I thought it was about time that this show goes out into the world," he told IndieWire on Sunday.

The Korean-language drama — which has reportedly become one of Netflix's most popular shows ever — revolves around a group of 456 people facing massive debts who willingly compete in a series of simple games in an attempt to win a $40 million cash prize.

But in Squid Game, the games are lethal and the lives of everyone who plays are on the line. If a player loses, they will die.

Speaking with IndieWire, writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk said he conceived of the show in 2008, drawing on the real-world financial crisis as inspiration.

"At the time, there was the Lehman Brothers crisis; the Korean economy was badly affected and I was also economically struggling," Hwang told IndieWire via a translator.

He said he had initially envisioned the story as a film, but was met with resistance by both studios and performers when he pitched the idea.

The appetite for such a show grew, however, as other issues — the rise of cryptocurrency, the election of Trump — began to dominate the world conversation, he said.

"Over the past 10 years, there were a lot of issues: There was the cryptocurrency boom, where people around the world, especially young people in Korea, would go all-in and invest all their money into cryptocurrencies," Hwang said. "And there was the rise of IT giants like Facebook, Google, and in Korea, there's Naver, and they are just restructuring our lives. It's innovative but these IT giants also got very rich."

"And then Donald Trump became the president of the United States ... After all these issues happened, I thought it was about time that this show goes out into the world," Hwang continued.

He said the former U.S. president is similar to the so-called "VIP" characters in the show, a group of the ultra-rich who support the game and who wear animal masks in order to remain anonymous while they watch the contestants play.

"I think he kind of resembles one of the VIPs in the Squid Game," Hwang said. "It's almost like he's running a game show, not a country, like giving people horror."

Netflix released Squid Game in the U.S. on Sept. 17. The series "entered the Top 10 on Sept. 19 at No. 8, climbed to No. 2 the next day, and was at No. 1 by its fourth day of availability on Sept. 21," according to Variety.

In South Korea, the show's home market, it debuted in second, and reached No. 1 the next day.